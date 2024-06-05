‘Real Housewives’ Star Gets ‘Emotional’ at Wedding Dress Fitting

News of former “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Kelly Killoren Bensimon’s engagement to financier Scott Litner first came out in July 2023. Since then, Bensimon has been busy planning not just one, but two weddings.

One stop in her planning brought Bensimon to Kleinfeld’s, the bridal boutique made famous by the series “Say Yes to the Dress”. Bensimon opened up about her wedding dress fitting with Page Six in a June 5 interview, telling the outlet, “Literally, when I was trying on the dress, I almost started crying. I was just like, ‘I’m just so emotional’ — just because it’s so beautiful and everyone here has been so supportive and excited for me. I’m just very moved by the whole process.”

Bensimon confirmed that after trying on somewhere in the neighborhood of 8 to 10 wedding dresses she landed on her final choice, and said “yes” to the dress.

What Housewives Made Kelly Bensimon’s Wedding Guest List?

Not only did Bensimon tell Page Six about her dress fitting, she invited Interview Magazine into the boutique with her and opened up about her relationship and forthcoming nuptials.

Bensimon was asked “Are any former Housewives coming to the wedding?” and answered that she’s “invited a couple” including “New Jersey” Housewife Melissa Gorga and “Beverly Hills” star Sutton Stracke, both of whom she met during BravoCon 2023.

“We were walking backstage at BravoCon and she had on this little blue sweater with a kitty on it. And I was like, ‘I love that sweater.’ And she’s like, ‘I know.’ […] And we just literally hit it off. We’ve had so much fun together. We had Easter together with our families. She’s just really a great, great person,” Bensimon said of Stracke, before adding about Gorga, “I love Melissa. I met her on the airplane to BravoCon, she and her husband [Joe]. And I was like fumbling with my bag, it was an early morning flight, and her husband is the most polite human. He saw me fumbling. I don’t even think he knew that I was me. And he was like, ‘Can I help you?’ And I’m just like, ‘Oh my god, who’s this nice man?’ […] But I met so many good people. BravoCon took me to another level.”

Why is Kelly Bensimon Having 2 Weddings?

Bensimon first shared her plan to marry Litner in two ceremonies in a December 2023 interview with People, where she explained the idea is to have one intimate ceremony for their closest circle, and then another bigger celebration where all their family and friends can attend. “Why have one when you can have two?” Bensimon told the outlet.

The realtor went to talk about how the planning process was going, admitting that she was taking her planning duties more seriously than she’d initially expected. “When this first started I was like, I’m going to be so relaxed about this. I’m going to be like, the coolest bride ever.’ But then I started doing it. At this point, I think I might just become a total brideszilla! I just think I could really wear those shoes well,” Bensimon shared.

