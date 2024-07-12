Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Relocates Weeks After Shocking Wedding News

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Kelly Bensimon called off her wedding a couple of weeks ago. And now, she has moved back into her old building in the Big Apple.

Bensimon and financier Scott Litner had been planning their special day. However, she claims that she insisted on a prenuptial agreement and he refused to sign one.

“He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith. But I’ve worked really, really, hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue,” Bensimon told ET.

“It was a rough day for me, but I could never start a life together under those circumstances. I wish him well,” she added.

Bensimon was a full-time star on RHONY on seasons 2 through 4. She and Litner got engaged in July 2o23. She previously told People magazine that she was planning on having two weddings.

Kelly Bensimon Rented Out Her Old Apartment

According to Page Six, Bensimon moved out of her place located in downtown Manhattan’s Police Building, and moved it with Litner. She didn’t sell the apartment, however, but she listed it for rent.

Once she broke things off with Litner, the former reality television star moved back into the building. Since Bensimon’s original place is occupied by renters, she had to move into a different unit, per Page Six.

“I’m excited about my new chapter,” she told the outlet, adding, “I want to move forward and create an amazing life.”

Bensimon has two grown daughters, Teddy, 24, and Sea, 26, from her previously marriage to Gilles Bensimon.

Fans Praised Kelly Bensimon for Calling off Her Wedding

After Bensimon shared the reason that she called off her wedding, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react.

“I’m glad that she made this decision! It’s a very smart choice and I think everyone should have a Prenup,” one person wrote.

“Honestly you see this kind of chicken game a lot with weddings and pre nups and everything that goes into the big day. i’m glad she stood her ground. good example for her daughters. i really wanted to see the wedding though,” someone else said.

“I knew it was because of money, but figured Kelly would be trading alimony from her first marriage/divorce to become a Mrs. again. I guess she has and makes her own money after all,” a third comment read.

“Kelly seeing this scenario for exactly what it is and taking decisive action is consistent with how I read her personality. People always say that Kelly is dumb and/or crazy, but I think that she is intelligent, just too much of a black and white, literal thinker and gets hemmed up in the gray areas of social situations. She gets twisted up when people use entendres and sarcasm, but I’ve always thought that she is usually able to see most scenarios for exactly what they are,” a fourth Redditor added.

