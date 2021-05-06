Kelly Bensimon Net Worth 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kelly Bensimon starred on “The Real Housewives of New York City” from seasons two through four, but she isn’t totally done with reality tv. Bensimon has not disclosed her total net worth publicly, but she has had quite the career. Prior to starring on RHONY, she became a model for popular magazines such as “Elle,” “Harpers Bazaar,” “Cosmopolitan,” and even “Playboy.”

The socialite has since put her efforts into becoming a licensed real estate salesperson. Kelly Bensimon has an estimated net worth of $20 to $25 million, per Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Persons. So, how did Benismon make her money? Here’s what you need to know about Kelly Bensimon’s net worth:

1. Bensimon Works as a Realtor

It looks like being a reality tv star has taken a backseat to her realtor dreams. Bensimon became a licensed Real Estate Salesperson in 2017, per her Douglas Elliman Real Estate profile. She first worked at Warburg Realty where she focused on international buyers looking at New York City real estate.

After a few short years, Bensimon moved onto Douglas Elliman Real Estate. An insider shared with the New York Post on March 31 that since January 1, 2021, Bensimon has done $50 million in Manhattan deals. “That’s a lot of very expensive square footage for anyone, especially a newcomer to the business, and the quarter isn’t even over,” the insider shared. “She’s been killing it.”

2. Bensimon Starred on RHONY for Three Seasons

Many fans may remember Bensimon for her arguments with Bethenny Frankel, Scary Island, or her adventures of raising two daughters in Manhattan. Bensimon was the first newcomer of the group, beginning RHONY for season two in 2009.

Bravo nor Bensimon have publicly discussed her salary, but Frankel may have accidentally done so. Frankel shared she was offered a $7,250 contract for her first season in 2008. “When I signed on to the Housewives, the contract said $7,250 for the entire season,” she said on “The Tamron Hall” Show in January.

But Frankel didn’t stop there. She revealed that when she temporarily left RHONY in 2010, she was paid the most out of all the other Housewives. “I ended up being the highest-paid ‘Housewife’ when I left because I had leverage and I left [in 2010], and the ratings were affected and they wanted me to come back,” she said. Frankel didn’t disclose the amount, but whatever it was, it was more than Bensimon was making.

3. Bensimon Had a Successful Modeling & Acting Career

When viewers first met Bensimon in 2009, she was coming to the difficult conclusion that the height of her modeling days were coming to an end. The mom of two first began her modeling journey in New York City.

She appeared in magazines like “Elle,” “Cosmopolitan,” and “Наrреr’ѕ Ваzааr,” per Celebrity Net Worth. As some fans may remember, Bensimon graced the cover of “Playboy” magazine on the March 2010 edition. People who appear on the cover make anywhere from $5,000 to $25,000. Her modeling career continued, as she was on the cover of “Shape” in September 2011 and “New York Family” in 2012, per Wealthy Persons. She has also hosted various modeling and fashion shows. Bensimon acted in the comedy series “Odd Mom Out” for its second season.

Bensimon recently announced that she was, “OUT of RETIREMENT” when it comes to modeling and that she had been signed with the Lana Winters Management Agency. “TIME to MODEL AGAIN,” she captioned her Instagram post.

4. Bensimon Is an Author

Like many other Housewives, Bensimon decided to take a pen to paper. Bensimon began working at “Gotham Magazine” while starring on RHONY. She eventually rose up to an editor position, but it’s unclear if Bensimon still works for the publication.

She also became an editor at large for “Hamptons Magazine” in 2009, but according to their website, she no longer serves that position. Bensimon became the founding editor of “Elle Accessories” in 2005, but she left shortly after.

Bensimon has quite a few books, as well. She released her first book in 2012, titled “I Can Make You Hot!: The Supermodel Diet.” The book tells the story of Bensimon’s health and wellness journey and advises women on how to keep their bodies “beautiful.” From there, she took on novels, with “A Dangerous Age” released in 2016 and its sequel “The Second Course” in 2017, according to her Amazon author’s page.

5. Bensimon Benefits From Paid Partnerships

As a former RHONY star and socialite, Bensimon has quite the social media following. She isn’t shy about partnering with various companies for paid sponsorships.

Bensimon has worked with various companies including Red Daisy Activewear, One Ocean Beauty, Utz Snacks, and more. Bensimon has not disclosed the amount she makes per paid post, but she has a significant social media following. Bensimon has more than 330,000 followers on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Vicki Gunvalson Breaks Her Silence After Being Excluded From ‘Housewives All-Stars’