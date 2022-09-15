Real Housewives Star Looking to Land Her Own Spinoff

A “Real Housewives” alum is eyeing a return to reality TV—in a show that would showcase her career.

Kelly Killoren Bensimon was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York City” from 2009 to 2011. She exited the show to focus on her career, and noted in a tweet that she left on her own accord. “Dear #RHONY fans,” she wrote. “I’m obsessed with facts. I was not fired. Bravo is a business. We made a deal which I agreed to.”

According to Curbed, Bensimon sold $110 million in real estate in 2021 and was named Rookie of the Year for the firm Douglas Elliman. Bensimon told the outlet she got her real estate license in 2017 after she became dissatisfied with how the sale of a house she owned in the Hamptons went. She has sold homes in New York City, the Hamptons, Palm Beach, and other areas of South Florida, which are all locales she knows “really well.”

In a recent interview, Bensimon gave an update on her successful career as a real estate broker and hinted that she’d return to reality TV under the right scenario.

Kelly Bensimon Said She’s Open to Returning to TV

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Bensimon said she began working in the high-end real estate field in 2018, but had been prepared for it since before she was a star on RHONY.

“I Have been prepared for high-end and luxury clients since way before I did Housewives,”

she said, noting her past work in the luxury sector as a model and lifestyle writer. Going forward, she said she would be open to adding more TV to her resume.

“I’d love to celebrate any show that highlights the world of real estate,” Bensimon said. “I’m a multi-hyphenate — mama-bear of two girls, queen of clean, hunter for the chicest new interiors … … I’m a real estate broker. My life is a reality show. You can’t make this up.”

Bensimon added that she considers herself “an arbiter of luxury, architecture and interior design.” “Luxury real estate is a natural progression for me,” she said. “It’s a convergence of everything I love to do.”

Another Real Housewives Alum Has Already Landed a Real Estate Show

Bensimon’s comments came just a few months after it was announced that another “Real Housewives” alum has landed a reality show about real estate.

According to People, Mauricio Umansky, the husband of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, will star in the Netflix real estate series “Buying Beverly Hills.” Umansky is the founder of the luxury real estate firm The Agency. The new series will focus on the “high stakes world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles,” and will feature his stepdaughter Farrah Aldjufrie and daughter Alexia Umansky, who both work for The Agency.

In an interview with Goss.ie in July 2022, Richards said won’t appear on the family’s spinoff reality show because filming coincided with her filming for RHOBH.

“We were actually shooting at the same time, so it wasn’t really an option, but I’m very excited for my husband and my daughter,” Richards said. “I think it’s gonna be great and they’re going to do well.”

The Bravo star admitted that she was unsure at first about having her daughters involved in their own reality TV project.

“The second this came up, I said, ‘Well, I’ve sat there and said: I would never want my kids. I would never let them [join a reality show].’ I said, ‘That’s going to come back and haunt me for sure.‘ And of course, now here we are,” she said.

Richards added that she reasoned that her family is in the real estate business and that her daughters are businesswomen, not reality stars. She decided that the exposure would be good for the company and their “brand.”

“They wanted to be in television but they’re business-minded first,” Richards said of her daughters. “So I said, ‘okay fine. Do what you think is right for The Agency.’”

