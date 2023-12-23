Kelly Bensimon Says Bravo Has to Revive Full ‘RHONY Legacy’ Series

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy” is currently airing on Peacock, and Kelly Bensimon wants to keep the cameras rolling.

Bensimon and Luann de Lesseps appeared on the December 21 episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” podcast to talk about their “Girls Trip” to St. Barths with Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, and Kristen Taekman. While on, the pair were asked “Are you guys hopeful that after this trip, Bravo will revisit a RHONY OG show?”

“They have to! Yes,” Bensimon answered.

Kelly Bensimon Was ‘Disappointed’ When ‘RHONY Legacy’ Fell Through

Play

Bensimon went on to explain her thoughts on bringing back the idea of a full “RHONY Legacy” series, which was originally in development but fell through during contract negotiations, as Andy Cohen explained on this radio show in May 2023.

“We have so much fun, and our connections are so — I’m speaking for Luann here — our connections are so strong,” Bensimon said. “And I think that was one of the reasons why I came back with such an amazing feeling after the trip. It was because doing press with Dorinda today, we get along and we know each other very well, and that’s really important. And that resonates with the viewer, because they’re like ‘Oh my god, we know that person too.’ It’s just really strong.”

When asked her thoughts, de Lesseps said, “Maybe. It’s a maybe.”

Earlier in the interview, de Lesseps had also noted that Bensimon “was disappointed when Legacy didn’t happen.”

“I was just ready to get into it,” Bensimon explained, “You know? I’ve been off television for a while now and I was just ready to come back and let everybody know what I’m up to. And into.”

De Lesseps joked that the “Girls Trip” spinoff didn’t have to end for the “RHONY Legacy” cast, saying, “Well it’s not over. They should be sending the OGs everywhere. I think we have to go ‘Below Deck’ next, with Captain Lee.”

Kelly Bensimon Has a Thriving Real Estate Career

When she joined “The Real Housewives of New York City” in 2009, Bensimon was known primarily as a model and writer (with multiple books published), however since leaving the show she has found success in another career path.

Bensimon shared that she had gotten her real estate license and would be working with Dolly Lenz Realty in December 2017, later moving to the Douglas Elliman real estate group.

Since getting her license, Bensimon has made multiple appearances on “Million Dollar Listing New York”. In her first appearance in 2021, Fredrik Eklund, a real estate broker on the show, showed Bensimon and her client Ron Duguay a $28.75M listing in the city. In the episode, Eklund shared his thoughts on her real estate career, saying, “She’s very well connected and she knows New York. She’s a true New Yorker. So I think she’s gonna do really well.”

Eklund’s prediction came true, as Page Six reported in March 2021 that Bensimon had done $50 million in sales in less than three months.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Gets Into On-Air Disagreement Over RHOC Casting