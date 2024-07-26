Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Talks Surprising Decision to End Relationship

Former “Real Housewives” star Kelly Bensimon is speaking out for a second time after calling off her wedding at the last minute. In an interview with the Daily Mail, the former reality star explained her decision to walk away from Scott Litner just four days before walking down the aisle. The reason? Litner refused to sign a prenuptial agreement.

“It’s like when you’re a single parent, whether you have thousands in your account or you have a 100 million in your account, women are going to need to protect themselves, and I’m just not going to take a risk,” Bensimon told the outlet.

“It’s about having personal respect and value, which I have. I’m raising two girls, who are really important to me. But the prenup is really important because it talks about more than just your own personal value,” she added.

Bensimon, who was previously married to Gilles Bensimon, got engaged in July 2023. She had been looking forward to having not one, but two weddings, the first slated for June 22, according to People magazine.

Some Fans Praised Kelly Bensimon’s Decision to Call Off Her Wedding

Bensimon was a full-time star on the “Real Housewives of New York” on seasons 2 through 4. The day after she was supposed to get married, she shared a photo on Instagram.

“VACATION| Thank you @sandalsdunnsriver for the beautiful vacation. I love so many things about Jamaica- but the most important is how kind and generous the Jamaican people were to us. One Love,” she captioned the post.

The comments section quickly filled up with people showing their support for Bensimon.

“Good for you Kelly, I respect your decision, you are a wonderful role model for women. Enjoy your family,” one person commented on Bensimon’s post on June 23.

“Good for you Kelly smart move these men marry you then when there is a divorce they asking for alimony,” someone else said.

“I saw the recent articles and wanted to say how much I admire you for looking out for yourself and being smart even when it is the hard thing to do. Other women should be as wise,” read a third comment.

Kelly Bensimon Has Moved Back Into Her New York City Apartment Building

After calling off her big day, Bensimon told People magazine the exact reason why she broke things off with Litner.

“Ultimately, my decision is nobody’s business, but I understand that there is speculation and gossip, and I want to put an end to all of it. To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him. Full stop,” the 56 year old said.

Bensimon is back on her own after ending her relationship. She is back in Manhattan and has moved back into the building she used to live in before getting engaged.

“I’m excited about my new chapter. I want to move forward and create an amazing life,” she told Page Six. The outlet reported that Bensimon moved into a different apartment in the building because she rented her previous home.

READ NEXT: Mauricio Umansky Spotted Kissing a Mystery Woman in Greece