‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Husband in the ER After ‘Horrible’ Car Accident

The husband of a former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star is in the emergency room after a “horrible” car accident.

On January 10, 2023, Kelly Dodd shared that he husband Rick Leventhal was rushed to the hospital after an accident that left the front end of his white luxury vehicle completely mangled on the side of the highway.

“There will be no smash tomorrow on @youtube the rick and kelly show. My husband got in a horrible car accident . He is in the ER.. please say prayers for @rickleventhal,” Dodd captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday evening. Leventhal is alive, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Dodd for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Leventhal Said He’s ‘Lucky to Be Alive’

Dodd shared a photo of Leventhal’s car on the side of the road. The hood of the vehicle was nearly completely torn off the vehicle and the bumper was off to the side. Taking a look inside the car, the deployed airbags are visible.

In another upload as part of the same post, Dodd shared a video that was taken from the scene of the accident. It’s unclear what may have happened, though a pickup truck pulling a trailer was also pulled over, as was an 18-wheeler. It does sound like Leventhal was the person who took the recording, perhaps capturing the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

The accident happened amid some nasty weather in Southern California, as a great amount of rain has been falling over the past several hours, causing slick roadways and, in some instances, limited visibility.

According to CBS Los Angeles, evacuation orders were put into place for some areas and there were a few flood advisories put out as well. It’s unclear where Leventhal was driving at the time of the accident, but it was raining in the video shared by Dodd.

“Honestly I’m lucky to be alive. Scariest moments of my life. This makes everything even more meaningful,” Leventhal commented on Dodd’s post, adding a red heart emoji.

Several People Reacted to the Photo & Offered Their Best Wishes to Leventhal

Shortly after Dodd uploaded the Instagram post, several people took to the comments section of the post to offer their well wishes as Leventhal recovers from any injuries that he may have sustained in the crash.

“So frightening sending prayers,” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Margaret Josephs.

“Oh no. Sending prayers. Hope he is ok,” former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi added.

“OMG, I hope he’s OK! Praying for him and anyone else involved,” a Dodd follower commented.

“Omg. Sending prayers. Keep us updated on him please,” another Instagram user added.

Dodd had hopped on a private jet to Aspen with some girlfriends just hours before Leventhal’s accident, according to her Instagram Stories. It’s unknown if she will be flying back to California to be with Leventhal or if she will continue on with her girls’ trip.

