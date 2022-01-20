Kelly Dodd Slammed by Fans After Shading Andy Cohen

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star, Kelly Dodd, accused Andy Cohen of being high on his late-night show, “Watch What Happens Live.”

The former housewife took to Twitter to call out Andy in a lighthearted tweet on January 19, 2022.

“@Andy did you take a gummie?? Your eyes are high school high !!! LOL,” she tweeted.

@Andy did you take a gummie?? Your eyes are high school high !!! LOL — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) January 20, 2022

Some Fans Agreed With Kelly’s Thoughts on Andy Cohen ‘He’s Always High’

ICYMI: @TomSandoval1 thinks Randall Emmett may want to “cut ties” with the #PumpRules cast after his split from Lala Kent. #WWHL pic.twitter.com/i1B2t9mOMx — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) January 19, 2022

Fans seemed to agree with Kelly’s assessment of Andy.

“He’s always high,” someone tweeted.

“Andy reading your tweet Thinking Yep sure did!” someone tweeted.

Kelly’s tweet alluded to marijuana, which is legal in New York, but some fans piped in with thoughts of Andy using illegal drugs like cocaine.

“He’s high on coke, Kelly! He’s always coked out!” someone tweeted. “Its probably the coke,” another fan tweeted.

The episode Kelly was likely referring to was the January 18, 2022 episode featuring Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval from “Vanderpump Rules.” It could also be the January 19, 2022 episode featuring Housewives Shannon Beador and Marysol Patton.

Fans Slammed Kelly for Being ‘Obsessed’ & ‘Embarrassing’ on Twitter

Many fans ignored the tweets point entirely and took the chance to bash Kelly.

“Obsessed with her own thought of relevance,” someone tweeted. “You are obsessed with the show you got FIRED from,” another fan wrote.

“Good, gawd, Kelly! Is there anything you won’t do or say or post for unwarranted attention?” another fan tweeted.

“Get help. You’re obsession is embarrassing,” someone else wrote.

This isn’t the first time Andy has been accused of being high on the show. Tweets from fans calling him out have been happening for years.

“Bro Andy high af tonight,” a fan tweeted on June 29, 2021.

“Is Andy…high? He’s quite ‘jumpy’,” another fan tweeted on September 8, 2019.

“@Andy High on set? Plead the fifth! lol” someone tweeted on May 1, 2017.

In 2019 Andy Cohen Said He Was Taking a Break From Smoking Weed but in 2020 He Admitted to Taking Edibles

In a late February 2019 interview Andy admitted he’d taken a break from smoking marijuana since the birth of his son Benjamin Allen, according to Page Six.

“No … not since the baby,” he told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show. “I don’t feel comfortable … It’s not the time for that.”

When COVID hit and everyone was quarantined in their homes, Andy says he turned to edibles out of boredom.

“I made an executive decision – I’m going to take an edible and see where the night takes me,” Andy posted during an Instagram Q & A in late May 2020, according to The Sun.

Andy has been outspoken abut his marijuna use and even campaigned to make it legal.

He also admitted to being high on camera at least once before.

Radar Online reported an incident in May 2018 where Andy ate a pop lollipop after throwing out the first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals game.