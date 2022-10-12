‘Real Housewives’ Star Says She Felt ‘Attacked’ by Andy Cohen

Aformer “Real Housewives” star revealed that she felt “attacked” by both Bravo and Andy Cohen ahead of her firing.

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd joined the cast of the franchise in season 11 and was let go after season 15.

In an interview on the “Up and Adam” show, the former reality star star opened up a bit about her time on the show, specifically toward the end. She also weighed in on how she feels the show is doing without her.

Dodd & Leventhal Said Bravo Made Her Feel Like She Caused the Show to Fail

During her interview, Dodd was asked about RHOC and how she thinks the show is doing since she left.

“What do you think of the show since you left?” Dodd was asked.

“I felt like I was attacked, okay, by Bravo and Andy Cohen. He said we’re going to revamp, we’re going to do a reboot. And he was like ‘you are losing followers,'” Dodd responded. “I wasn’t losing any followers. I mean, I am now, but, I wasn’t losing any followers then. And he’s like, ‘people are writing to me and saying you’re this and this and this and this,'” Dodd recalled. “Completely, you know… they tried to blame me…,” Dodd said, her husband filling in the blank.

“They tried to blame her for any issues the show was having,” Rick Leventhal said. “They were still getting over a million viewers every week,” he added.

Dodd went on to say that her last season was filmed over a five-week period of time due to COVID.

“I thought I did a pretty good job on that because everybody else had COVID and I wasn’t scared of it,” Dodd said. “They deemed me as being irresponsible. They deemed me as leaving my kid when that wasn’t at all the case. At all. They kind of painted me to look like I was evil,” Dodd said.

Dodd Said She Was Made to Feel as Though She Was Ruining the Whole Franchise

Realizing that Dodd had gotten a bit off track, Leventhal re-asked her the question at hand.

“Andy Cohen said to me, and he called me, too, and he said, ‘your time on the show on camera was good, it’s your social media that made you look bad,'” Dodd said. She sort of joked that she “should have” hired a social media person to run her accounts, but ultimately didn’t go that route.

Dodd went on to say that hiring Heather DuBrow back wasn’t a great idea.

As far as RHOC goes, however, Dodd thinks the show is “boring.”

“I’d rather watch paint dry,” she said. “And, you know what? I don’t care what Andy Cohen says, it’s the ‘delayed numbers.’ It’s not just the delayed numbers,” she continued.

Leventhal weighed in that the show has had it’s lowest ratings after Dodd left.

“They’ve only had more than a million, I think, once. The show sucked without Kelly,” he said.

