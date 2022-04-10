Kelly Dodd ‘Disinvited’ From Event After Joke on Social Media

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd says she was uninvited from an appearance due to a joke she made on social media.

According to Dodd, her previously scheduled appearance at King Sunday, a LGBTQ event in West Hollywood, is no more after being asked not to attend the event.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kelly Dodd Slams King Sunday for Canceling Her ‘the Intolerance Is so Sad & Counterproductive’

Cancel culture strikes again,” she wrote on Instagram. “Was looking forward to helping host this event with my very good friend @djryankenney but apparently some people have lost their sense of humor… swipe right to see why I got disinvited. The intolerance is so sad & counterproductive since we can’t have conversations and share thoughts & perspectives if we’re not together. I love all people & just wish tolerance worked both ways. The hypocrisy is real !!! #cancelculture #rhoc #rickkellyunmasked”

Several fans commented on the post on Instagram in favor of Dodd.

“The hypocrisy is REAL, for sure. Thank you, though, for standing strong in your convictions. Love you and Rick!” a fan wrote.

“I saw that meme yesterday and had a good laugh! bc it’s true!” another fan commented.

“The truth really hurts peoples feelers!!! If they don’t like what you post they shouldn’t follow or keep on scrolling,” someone wrote.

But the fans on her Twitter post announcing the news weren’t as understanding.

“It’s that some things just shouldn’t be made a joke,” a fan tweeted. “If people made jokes at your daughter’s expense, I think you’d have a problem with it because that subject should be off limits. If we joked your daughter is this or that, would you say America can’t take jokes anymore?”

“A. It wasn’t funny,” another fan tweeted. “B. It is offensive to people of LGBTQIA community C. Thanks to TFG (DJT), people now think it’s ‘funny’ to poke fun/laugh at others who are different. It’s hateful and divisive. Find better jokes.”

“*Sticks finger in electric socket* OH MY GOD, WHY WAS I JUST ELECTROCUTED?!?!? You aren’t the brightest star in the sky but we already knew that, Kelly,” someone said.

The nightclub posted an Instagram Story saying that Dodd’s appearance was “postponed.”

“We do not condone Kelly’s recent post,” they wrote. “However, we are happy to help educate her. Kelly has invited myself and a member of the trans community to join her on her podcast to talk about LGBTQ+ issues, in an effort to learn how sen can better ally. I know her to be an ally of her LGBTQ+ friends and community and will do my best to keep her informed of how she can do better.”

Kelly Dodd Posted a Cartoon Poking Fun at Transgender People Provoking Responses From Fans ‘What Is Wrong With You? This Is Transphobic AF’

The post in question was a meme poking fun at transgender individuals by showing a woman’s cartoon groin area progressing over the years. She announced she’s be attending King Sunday on April 8, posted the meme shortly after, and announced her removal on April 9.

Fans were not happy with Dodd when she posted the original cartoon.

“Reason 100,001 why you were fired from Bravo. Seek help,” someone tweeted.

At the time, Dodd replied to that tweet writing, “Do you disagree with my post ?? Or are you like everyone else who laughs but won’t admit it !!”

“Lots of things are funny… this isn’t one of them,” someone said.

“Those who joke about this end up dealing with it firsthand in their lives somehow…..this won’t age well in Kelly’s life for sure,” someone tweeted.

“The saddest part is that you think, apparently, that this is funny,” a person tweeted.

“Sinking to new lows everyday. Shame on you,” someone wrote.

“What is wrong with you? This is transphobic AF. You never cease to disappoint,” a fan tweeted.

