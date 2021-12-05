Kelly Dodd Slams ‘Prick’ Chris Cuomo

Kelly Dodd takes aim at former CNN journalist, Chris Cuomo, following the news of his firing from the network.

On December 4, 2021, it was revealed that Chris was fired from the news network following his involvement with his brother disgraced former New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, according to the New York Times.

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star couldn’t resist taking to Twitter to blast Chris and promote her husband at the same time.

“I met this prick a few times !! @CNN you should hire a real real journalist @RickLeventhal,” she wrote just hours after the news broke.

Kelly is married to former FOX News correspondent, Rick Leventhal.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Chris Cuomo Was Fired From CNN After an Internal Review “Revealed a More Intimate & Engaged Role in His Brother’s Political Affairs Than the Network Said It Had Previously Known”

According to the New York Times, Chris was fired just months after his brother Andrew resigned governor of New York. The network did an internal investigation into the possible aid Chris gave his politician brother which could be deemed unethical by journalistic standards.

He was fired after the investigation “revealed a more intimate and engaged role in his brother’s political affairs than the network said it had previously known,” the outlet reported.

“We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately,” CNN said in a statement, according to the outlet. “While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

According to the outlet, Chris is accused of giving advice to his brother in regards to public statements and “made efforts to uncover the status of pending articles at other news outlets, including The New Yorker and Politico.”

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother,” Chris said in a statement, according to the outlet. “So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot.”

Rick Left FOX News After Nearly 20 Years With the News Network

On June 17, 2021, Page Six reported the news that Rick was leaving his longtime stomping grounds. He departed the job at FOX News after nearly 20 years, the outlet reported.

“Rick Leventhal’s work as a senior correspondent for Fox News Channel has been remarkable — from being one of the first reporters at the scene on 9/11, to covering the Iraq War, the War on Terror in Afghanistan, decades of major hurricanes, the death of Osama bin Laden, the Sandy Hook massacre, the Boston Marathon bombing, and a prisoner manhunt at Dannemora — he delivered vivid and powerful journalism that became a signature part of the network’s history,” a FOX News spokesperson told Page Six.

Page Six reported that Rick wanted to slow down on reporting breaking news which would require travel so he could spend time with Kelly, who lives in California with her young daughter.

News of Rick’s departure was made public just one day after news broke that his wife, Kelly, would not be returning for season 16 of RHOC.

