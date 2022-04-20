Kelly Dodd Clarifies Report She’s Returning to Real Housewives

Kelly Dodd is taking aim at a Bravo fan page that reported incorrect information about her potential return to Real Housewives.

On April 18, 2022, the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to Twitter to clarify a statement that a Bravo fan page was passing off as her own.

“I have a parody account .. so funny .. I never wrote that . These comments on Instagram @bravoknowledge are hysterical.. I hope everyone had an amazing Easter . Time for forgiveness and love,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

Kelly Dodd Says ‘Parody Account’ Revealed RHOC Return but ‘I Never Wrote That’

I have a parody account .. so funny 😆.. I never wrote that . These comments on Instagram @bravoknowledge are hysterical.. I hope everyone had an amazing Easter . Time for forgiveness and love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lKNXPPoPvL — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) April 18, 2022

Even though Dodd claims she did not say she was coming back next season, she did tweet about returning. On April 17 she tweeted a list of things she did on the show which should earn her a spot back on the show.

“Here’s a list of things that I did that should guarantee me my spot back on #RHOC: Banged a pot on Shannon’s head, Called Vicki a pig, Got a lesbian casted as a full time HW, Made Tamra cry in Ireland, Made Shannon cry at the Q Dub, I get MC HAMMERED! Call me @Andy,” she wrote.

The post from Instagram user, bravoknowledge, has since been deleted from the feed.

Several fans commented on the post.

“And the 2 are indistinguishable from each other. What does that say??” someone tweeted.

“Yayyyyyyyyyyyy!!! So happy you aren’t coming back. Thanks for the clarification,” another fan wrote.

“I commented that it was a parody account but everyone was so outraged, they didn’t read it,” someone said.

“You come back and I will not watch it!” a fan tweeted.

“Easy to say ‘time for forgiveness and love’ when you’re the one doing all the insulting and hating,” a fan wrote.

Dodd was one of the more controversial figures on the show and was eventually not asked back.

She addressed her thoughts on the firing in June 2021.

“Listen, ultimately I got fired because of myself. I’m the one who got myself fired. I was like Howard Stern with WNBC. I had the executives calling me, and Emily’s like, ‘Who are they?’ and I’m like, well, they know me! I know them! But I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble, Dodd said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live. “And, you know, I’m sorry about that. I feel bad.”

Kelly Dodd ‘Disinvited’ From Event After Joke on Social Media

Dodd’s controversial comments and “jokes” have not ceased since her firing. On April 9, 2022, Dodd revealed she was “disinvited” from event after a joke she made on social media.

“Cancel culture strikes again,” she wrote on Instagram. “Was looking forward to helping host this event with my very good friend @djryankenney but apparently some people have lost their sense of humor… swipe right to see why I got disinvited. The intolerance is so sad & counterproductive since we can’t have conversations and share thoughts & perspectives if we’re not together. I love all people & just wish tolerance worked both ways. The hypocrisy is real !!! #cancelculture #rhoc #rickkellyunmasked”

READ NEXT: Fans Rip Scheana Shay for Revealing Sex Tape