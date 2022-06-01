Fans Rip Kelly Dodd After She Takes a Shot at Harry Hamlin

Kelly Dodd is being called out by social media users after she made a comment about Harry Hamlin on Instagram.

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star visited Page Six’s Instagram account and commented under a post about “Chrisley Knows Best” star Todd Chrisley. The original report, posted by Business Insider, details a court appearance by Chrisley’s former business partner Mark Braddock. During his federal fraud trial, Braddock testified that he had an intimate relationship with Chrisley in the early 2000s and that they collectively paid some $38,000 to a blackmailer to keep the affair quiet.

Page Six picked up the story, sharing a “link in bio” teaser on Instagram. “#ToddChrisley’s former business partner alleged the two had an affair and paid off a blackmailer to keep it a secret,” the caption read. And while the post racked up likes and comments, there was one comment from Dodd that got plenty of attention.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dodd Commented That Lisa Rinna Husband Was ‘Next’

Dodd wasted no time taking the comments section of Page Six’s Instagram post to share her thoughts on the report, but she seemed to care less about Chrisley and more about stirring the pot.

“Harry Hamlin is next,” she wrote, adding a crying with laughter face. Her comment received more than 200 likes and several people reacted to the statement.

“The racist a-hole strikes again! What a low-life,” one comment read.

“Find something else to do with your time kelly,” someone else wrote.

Some social media users agreed with Dodd, and suggested that she had a point.

“I believe it. Most are on the DL out there,” a third comment read.

“100% Harry is next‼‼‼‼‼‼‼” another person added.

“Omggg Kel i always thought that him and lisa never made a good couple they have strange chemistry on tv almost like uncomfortable and akward [sic] ohhh f****** well you are who you are and either own it or live a fake life,” a fifth person said.

Several people tagged “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna in the comments, and she responded on her Instagram Stories on May 31, 2022.

“Good morning to Kelly Dodd and Kelly Dodd only,” Rinna captioned a photo of herself with a beard photoshopped on her face. Rinna added the crying with laughter emoji to the caption.

A Reddit User Started a Thread About Dodd’s Comment

Shortly after Dodd posted her comment on Instagram, a Reddit user started a thread about what she wrote.

“Kelly is eventually going to find herself being sued. She never knows when to stfu. She talks about any and everyone including her husband’s daughter. And no..I’m not a Rinna fan at all,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“Kelly Dodds desperation is palpable,” someone else added.

“She needs a hobby,” a third comment read.

Many Reddit users are hoping for Rinna to kick off a social media feud with Dodd.

“I’m here for a Dodd vs. Rinna social media beef,” one person wrote, adding the popcorn emoji.

“Oh, Kelly, the minor attention this joke will get you isn’t worth the Rinna wrath,” another Redditor said.

“Not a Kelly fan, but I’m here for Dodd vs Rinna,” an additional comment read.

