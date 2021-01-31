Kelly Dodd Makes Fun of COVID-19 in Instagram Story

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd strikes again, and this time she’s making fun of COVID-19…again.

In a series of Instagram stories posted on January 30, Dodd showed herself dining at an outdoor restaurant in Newport Beach with a group of friends as they raised their glasses to being COVID-19 “super-spreaders.” Dodd’s group of friends led the entire restaurant in collective cheers, as a fellow diner yelled, “Nobody is wearing a mask!” as Dodd laughed in the background while filming. Another person at Dodd’s table was caught saying, “Spread that s***!”

At this point, Kelly Dodd knows she’s losing her job on #RHOC. She’s doubling down. P.S she also got the vaccine 🙄 pic.twitter.com/gpUQz2n38a — HOUSEWIVES FANATIC (the original). (@hwivesfanatic) January 31, 2021

In another video, Dodd filmed her friend as she said, “I’m getting a lot of hate because we’re at a restaurant we’re allowed to be at. We’re allowed to be at a restaurant, right?” On January 29, Los Angeles County lifted some coronavirus restrictions, allowing outdoor dining to resume. As of January 31, the state of California has seen 3,290,134 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Kelly Dodd Has Mocked COVID-19 Before

This isn’t the first time that Dodd has mocked the coronavirus. In the past, Dodd has made other controversial and offensive comments about the virus. In April 2020, Dodd wrote on her Instagram page that the virus was “God’s way of thinning out the herd,” according to Page Six. Additionally, in May 2020, Dodd also claimed that “no one was dying” in Orange County. “No one is wearing masks here in Orange County. Yup, because nobody is dying here of the virus,” Dodd said at the time on her Instagram stories.

During a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Dodd did make an apology about her previous coronavirus comments after host Andy Cohen asked her about them. “Of course I regret saying that,” Dodd said. “At the time, it was a question, like why are all of these people dying? I didn’t realize. It was a question, like, why does a pandemic happen like this, is it God’s way of thinning the herd? It was a stupid thing for me to say and it was insensitive. I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because that wasn’t my intention. I got like, freaked out about it, and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

Dodd also touched on her previous comments about masks during the appearance. “I hate [wearing a mask],” Dodd said at the time. “I’m claustrophobic. I can’t stand wearing a mask. Now I understand the science behind it and I’m really, willing and able to wear a mask and I know that it’s important because I don’t want to get sick and I want to get others sick.”

Kelly Dodd Claimed That She Got the Coronavirus Vaccine

Kelly Dodd IG story pic.twitter.com/0O191IC7Ir — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) January 31, 2021

After Dodd posted the stories of her and her friends at the restaurant, she then went on stories again and claimed that she had gotten the vaccine. While in a car, Dodd said, “I know I’m on TMZ with these San Fransisco people, but I’m not a super-spreader because there’s nothing to spread.”

Dodd continued, “We all got the vaccine and we don’t have it, so there’s nothing to spread about super-spreaders…the sheeple are mad.”

