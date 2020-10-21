EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Bravo Insider Reveals Why It Could Be This RHOC Star’s Last Season

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Bravo insider and host of the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast, David Yontef, revealed why it may be the last season for this Real Housewives of Orange County star.

“I personally think that this is Kelly Dodd’s last season,” Yontef told Heavy. “It’s kind of like Dorinda Medley. I’m not shocked that Dorinda is gone. You don’t let someone go during the season, they still have to do their press and talk about it and go to the reunion, but I don’t see how Kelly Dodd is going to have a job after this season.”

Yontef continued, telling Heavy, “I really think we’re in a new world now. If Housewives stays on the air and survives, because I mean, eventually, twenty years from now, it will end. Everything ends…[The Real Housewives of Orange County] is so outdated. Certain scenes are so offensive. I just think we’re in a different world now… I just think Kelly Dodd is outdated for the world that we live in. She’s like Dorinda 2.0.”

Kelly Dodd Has Come Under Fire Lately

Recently, Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has come under fire for her insensitive comments. Earlier this month, during her bachelorette party, Dodd sported a hat that read, “Drunk Wives Matter,” which many found offensive and insensitive towards the Black Lives Matter movement. When fans called her out for it in the comment section of the photo, Dodd wrote back, “it’s not. my girlfriend bought it for me as a gift. it’s a play on words . Some people aren’t that smart,” according to People.

Dodd also came under fire for her lack of social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. According to People, in April, Dodd said that the coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning the herd.” Many fans were also disappointed by her bachelorette party, as it didn’t appear that people were social distancing or wearing masks the whole time.

Yontef Thinks This Season of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Has Potential

Despite his thoughts on Kelly Dodd, Yontef told Heavy that he thinks this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County could have potential. “I’m certainly less excited for RHOC than I am Salt Lake,” Yontef told Heavy. “Maybe it’ll be a great season, but it’s just the fact that it was a short season and it was filmed at the height of corona. At least New Jersey and Atlanta, and now Dallas which just wrapped, at least they weren’t filmed at the height of corona. It’s just all of these factors, that Vicki and Tamra are gone, and it’s a short season.”

This season, the women appear to have a dramatic season as they adjust to the new rules due to the coronavirus. The women also welcome a new cast member named Elizabeth Vargas, who is a successful entrepreneur. Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Wednesday at 9/8c on Bravo.

