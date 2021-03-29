Real Housewife Demands Apology From Lisa Vanderpump

As many Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans know, a genuine apology from Lisa Vanderpump is occasionally hard to come by. But Vanderpump is owning up to one of her comments. The former RHOBH star found herself in a feud with Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd.

Vanderpump is no longer on RHOBH, but she has since starred in her own spinoff series, Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump. The family hosts various celebrities and reality stars for a one-of-a-kind dinner extravaganza. She played a version of truth or dare, when Tori Spelling asked Vanderpump if she had banned any celebrities from her Los Angeles hotspot restaurants.

Vanderpump then revealed, “a Real Housewife.” A stunned Spelling then guessed which Real Housewife it was, replying, “Which one? Is it Kelly Dodd?” Vanderpump added, “Yeah, she kinda came into Pump [one of her restaurants] and didn’t pay a bill.”

Dodd didn’t take the accusations lightly, and told Vanderpump, “Apology demanded!” in a series of tweets.

Vanderpump didn’t spare anytime in responding to Dodd’s posts. “Gosh of course I was told there was a problem and you didn’t pay,i was away but of course whatever you say,…,” she replied to one of Dodd’s since deleted tweets. “I apologize if there was such a fiasco and apologize on behalf of all my staff. Would love to host you.”

Dodd seemed to appreciate her apology, but they may not be best friends anytime soon. “Thanks for your apology,” she replied to Vanderpump’s apology. “I’m just confused why you’d say I was banned when in fact I was the subject of false and defamatory allegations and cleared this up five years ago. I’d appreciate a post on your feeds to clear this up.”

Dodd Came Prepared With Receipts to Defend Herself

The receipts were saved in old text messages. I sent a photo of them to prove I didn’t dine and dash despite the accusation from a fame hungry server looking for attention. — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) March 28, 2021

As soon as Dodd heard Vanderpump’s accusations, she was ready to share her side of the story. She first tweeted a story of Vanderpump’s comments and added the caption, “THIS IS A LIE. a) it was 6yrs ago. b) I was a guest of Vicki & her friends c) I paid my share & have the receipt & showed it back then on social media. It was the others who didn’t pay! No wonder Villa Blanca went under. #revisionisthistory.” Dodd has since deleted the tweet.

The RHOC mom of one came prepared with receipts, literally. Dodd continued tweeting her side of the story. She then posted two screenshots – one appearing to be her receipt from Pump in September 2016 and the other a direct message with someone stating they asked for separate checks.

Dodd wrote in the caption of the deleted tweet, “HERE’S THE PROOF Lisa Vanderpump Apology demanded! Sept 2016: The waiter didn’t like that I asked for a separate check & spread lies about me. I paid half plus a very generous tip & signed in my daughters name since we had a debit card together:”

Dodd Called Vanderpump a ‘Liar’

She’s a known liar ! That’s why she left BH.. — Kelly Leventhal (@RHOC_KellyDodd) March 28, 2021

Dodd also posted the screenshots in a since deleted Instagram post. “The truth always prevails Lisa vanderpump #badbusiness #liar,” she wrote in the caption. “I paid my fair share. I think we can all agree an apology is in order.”

A fan replied to one of Dodd’s tweets, “Truth always comes out Kelly.” Dodd then continued slamming Vanderpump replying, “She’s a known liar ! That’s why she left BH..”

