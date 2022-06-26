Kelly Dodd ‘Devastated Beyond Belief’ at Death

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd, shared details surrounding the death of a family member.

On Junes 25, 2022, Dodd announced the death of her dog, Benji via Instagram.

Kelly Dodd Says Her Dog Was Killed by a Coyote While They Were Away ‘We’re Devastated Beyond Belief at the Loss’

“We’re devastated beyond belief at the loss of our amazingly cute cuddly spirited playful adorable best little friend Benji,” Dodd wrote on Instagram. “He was killed by a coyote who apparently jumped a tall fence into our backyard last night while we were out of town & our friend was dog sitting. We think Benji heard the coyote & went out the doggie door to investigate. He was a joy & bright light in our lives & made us all so happy. Jolie hasn’t stopped crying & Rick & I are distraught. We will miss you so much Benj but we know you’ll spend eternity with your sister Chloe.”

Several former and current housewives offered their condolences to Dodd.

“Oh no honey. I’m so sorry,” former RHOBH co-star Vicki Gunvalson wrote.

RHONY star, Ramona Singer commented with several prayer emojis.

“Oh no. I’m so sorry for your loss sweetie,” Peggy Tanous commented.

Fans also showed Dodd their support by sending condolences.

“Sooo very sorry for your loss,” someone wrote.

“I’m so so very sorry. This is so heart breaking. We send you so much love and light,” a fan commented.

“I saw you and Rick all the time walking your sweet dogs ! So sorry !” a fan wrote.

“Omg!! I’m so sorry Kelly !!” someone said. “That would completely devastate me as well!! We live in Indiana and those nasty coyotes are all around are area! That is my worst nightmare!!! Our pets are our family and it is a hard loss! I know the hurt!! Prayers to u all !!!”

Kelly Dodd Announced on Instagram That She Was Deleting Her Twitter Account ‘This Is for You, Trolls’