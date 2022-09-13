SEE IT: Heather Dubrow Dragged in ‘Doppelgänger’ Pic Shared by Former Co-Star

Aformer “Real Housewives of Orange County” star ran into her former co-star while out to dinner and couldn’t help but post about it.

On September 2, 2022, Kelly Dodd shared a post in which she zoomed in on Heather Dubrow while out to dinner at Mastros. The women were seated at two different tables, but Dodd had a clear shot of Dubrow — so she zoomed in on her using her cell phone.

She shared the pic of Dubrow and then a pic of Billy the Puppet from the “Saw” movies.

“Was at Mastros tonight and found Heathers Doppelgänger.. this lady has harassed me by sending legal threats telling our friends they are going to clean out our bank account !!” Dodd captioned her post.

RHOC Fans Reacted to the Post & Many Slammed Dodd for Sharing it

While Dodd may have thought that her post was hilarious, she didn’t get much positive feedback from fans. In fact, many people took to the comments section to slam Dodd for posting such a thing.

“Are you 12 years old?” one person asked Dodd.

“Kelly!!! You make it difficult to support you!!!!! All of the good stuff that you say gets thrown out the window by stupid s*** like this,” someone else wrote.

“Why do you behave this way I feel so bad for you its really sad,” a third comment read.

“This is classed as bullying. I like you Kelly but this isn’t cool,” another Instagram user added.

“I’m wondering how old you really are! Certainly there’s much room for maturity,” a fifth said.

“Unfollowing. I always loved your raw humour however this is low grade and bullying, exactly what the world doesn’t need to teach others – level up Kelly you’re so much better than this,” read another comment.

This Isn’t the 1st Time Dodd Has Dragged Dubrow on Instagram

Back in November 2021, something similar happened; Dodd and Dubrow ended up out at dinner at the same restaurant.

According to Page Six, Dodd was out celebrating Marianne Rabold’s birthday when she noticed Dubrow and her husband at the same restaurant.

“Dumb and dumber right there, f*** faces,” she captioned a post on her Instagram Stories at the time. In subsequent posts, Dodd called the Dubrows “losers.”

During that run-in, Dodd also compared her former co-stars to movie characters. Dubrow was Coraline, while her husband was dubbed Gomer Pyle.

Less than a month later, Dodd spoke out after finding out that Dubrow called her “pathetic,” according to another Page Six report.

“If I’m so irrelevant why did your lawyer send me 2 cease & desist letters? BTW no one ‘heckled’ you,” Dodd wrote in a now-deleted tweet. She shared Page Six’s story referencing the video she took of the Dubrows at dinner.

“I just got video of you & Gomer Pyle eating alone at a table for 6. You’re the ‘sad & pathetic’ one. Ask anyone in production. They can’t stand you,” she wrote.

On September 3, 2022, Dubrow shared another pic, asking her fans who the Coraline sketch looked like. Fans were quick to pick up on Dodd’s reference.

