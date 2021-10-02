Kelly Dodd Puts Erika Girardi on Blast: ‘She’s an Absolute Liar’

Go be offended at your own life.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd slammed Erika Girardi as an “absolute liar,” claiming that she had known about Girardi’s sketchy financials for a few years now.

“Oh yeah,” Dodd told the outlet. “I heard all of that. I mean, I have a lot of friends in Los Angeles that know them and you hear rumors, you know? I hear things like that, but you don’t really believe them because people talk or they’re jealous. I took it in one ear and out the other.”

Dodd continued about Girardi, “I think she is an absolute liar. … Because you see it on the show, they catch her in so many lies. Well, she’s not a truthful, upfront person. … She should have done things that were proactive that were like, ‘I feel remorse. I feel bad for these people. I shouldn’t have spent the money that I spent and I’m going to give back and here is how I’m going to do it.’ That’s what she should’ve done.”

Currently, Girardi is entangled in a legal scandal involving her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, as he is being accused of embezzling millions of dollars from his clients and was also the subject of a recent Hulu documentary called “The Housewife and the Hustler.”

Dodd Has Commented on Girardi’s Legal Situation Before

This isn’t the first time that Dodd has stirred the pot with Girardi. In June 2021, Dodd said that she hoped Girardi would “do the right thing” for the victims affected by Girardi’s actions.

“Whether she knew or not at the time, she knows now and I still hope she’ll do the right thing,” Dodd told Page Six via her rep at the time.

Dodd also watched “The Housewife and The Hustler” in June 2021, writing on Instagram at the time, “If I were her I would sell all my stuff and give it to those victims that were hustled for 40 years, act in good faith,” per Page Six.

One ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Star Said That Girardi Faced a Lot of Questioning During the Upcoming Reunion

It looks like a lot of questions that fans have for Girardi will be answered during the upcoming “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 11 reunion, according to cast member Crystal Kung Minkoff. During a recent interview with E! News, Minkoff explained that a lot was asked of Girardi.