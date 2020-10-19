Kelly Dodd Puts Ex-Husband on Blast

In a recent Instagram story, Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd slammed her ex-husband, Michael Dodd.

In a since-deleted Instagram post this past weekend, Dodd called her ex-husband a “deadbeat father.” Dodd filmed herself with her daughter, Jolie, and her daughter’s friend. In the video, Dodd asked her daughter, “Jolie, aren’t you glad you have a real dad like Rick Leventhal instead of your father, Michael? Who you haven’t even seen in…when was the last time you saw your dad?”

In response, Dodd’s daughter said, “Like, five months.” Dodd then turns the camera back on herself and says, “Yeah, Jolie’s dad is non-existent. Deadbeat Michael Dodd.”

Dodd and her ex-husband finalized their divorce in 2018 after being married for nearly 11 years, according to Bravo. Jolie Dodd is their only child.

Kelly Dodd Recently Got Married to Rick Leventhal

On October 10, Dodd married her boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, after dating for a little bit over one year. Leventhal is a correspondent for Fox News. The two got married in what appeared to look like an outdoor wedding, according to Dodd’s social media pages. Both Dodd and Leventhal posted many pictures from their special day, where Dodd wore a black dress to walk down the aisle.

On her wedding day, Dodd shared a photo of her and Leventhal to Instagram. Dodd wrote in the caption, “I’m so excited to be Mrs. Leventhal!!! Thanks @jeremyjfraser for our photography.” Dodd also shared a photo of her and her daughter, Jolie, from the special day. In the caption, Dodd explained why they had decided to get married in San Francisco, California. Dodd wrote, “I lived in SF for almost 10 years .. I ❤️Napa and have lots of friends here. They’ve been through so much with the wildfires & one big reason we still wanted to get married here was to support local businesses. Thank you! ❤️.”

Kelly Dodd and Her Daughter Were Separated for Part of Quarantine

According to Us Weekly, Dodd and her daughter were separated for some of the quarantine due to the coronavirus. In March, Dodd and Leventhal were self-quarantining at Leventhal’s apartment in Manhattan, while her daughter was at home in California. “Jolie has been in our house with my mom, who flew in from Arizona a couple [of] weeks ago,” Dodd told Us Weekly in late March. “I was always very close to my grandmother and spent months at a time with her, so I love that Jolie is having this bonding time with my mom.”

Dodd continued, telling Us Weekly about her daughter, “[My ex-husband] Michael [Dodd] gets her this Sunday for a week. I talk to her and FaceTime with her daily. She’s been doing her classwork online and going a bit stir-crazy, I think. I really miss her and look forward to going home and being with her soon.”

However, even though Dodd may have been separated from her daughter, it seemed like she was enjoying her time with Leventhal. “I love that Rick and I get to spend so much time together,” Dodd told Us Weekly. “We already knew we were both goal-oriented, but this has absolutely confirmed it. We’ve been doing projects every day getting his apartment fixed up, building furniture, decorating, cleaning, and definitely [doing] a lot of cooking.”

READ NEXT: Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband Gets Married