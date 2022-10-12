‘Real Housewives’ Stars Accuse Bravo of ‘Exploiting’ People for Ratings

Two former “Real Housewives” stars spoke out about Bravo‘s decision to keep people on shows despite them having major and sometimes concerning legal issues.

For example, “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice wasn’t fired by the network although she was found guilty on fraud charges in 2014, according to E! News. Also, Jen Shah is still on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” despite the fact that she pled guilty to wire fraud in July 2022, according to NBC News.

In an interview on the “Up and Adam” show, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal chatted with host Adam Newell about the network’s decision to keep people like Giudice and Shah on their respective “Real Housewives” franchises.

Dodd Said That Bravo Is a ‘Business’ & the Network Doesn’t ‘Care’ About the Housewives on a Personal Level

Dodd and Leventhal were asked a question that was sent in by an “Up and Adam” subscriber.

“How do you reconcile the nature and extent of Bravo’s support for Housewives with actual felony convictions being able to stay on the show as compared to you being fired? How much do you think public opinion vs. favoritism weighs into that decision?” Newell asked, reading the question.

Both Dodd and Levethal thought the question was great.

“You talk about that all the time about how all these women have criminal convictions or criminal charges and they’re still on the show,” Leventhal said to Dodd.

“Well, that’s because Bravo is a business. They don’t care. You think they care about any of us? They don’t. And, it’s… they’re exploiting. This is what it is. … And it drives ratings. They’re a business. And when you don’t have their agenda or you’re not on board, they cancel you or they fire you because they don’t like what you have to say,” Dodd said.

“I think that they keep controversial figures on as long as they possibly can, as they feel they can, in order to drive ratings. And certain things in their opinion, I guess, are less egregious than others,” Leventhal added.

Dodd Was Fired From RHOC After Season 15

Dodd was fired by Bravo after she made some controversial comments about the coronavirus, according to Us Weekly.

“Listen, ultimately, I got fired because of myself, I’m the one who got myself fired. I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble. And you know, I’m sorry about that. Like, I feel bad,” she told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show.

Both Dodd and Leventhal said that Bravo let Dodd go for things that she said but the network has ultimately decided to keep other stars on despite them having committed crimes.

“So, certain crimes, apparently, are okay,” Leventhal said when Newell brought up Giudice returning to RHONJ after she served time behind bars. “Certain words are not,” he added.

“Yeah. Words are not,” Dodd echoed.

