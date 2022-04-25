‘Vile’ Kelly Dodd Slams Emily Simpson in Instagram Comparison, Then Deletes it

On April 20, 2022, former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared a post about Emily Simpson — and then deleted it after she got completely ripped by fans.

Dodd shared a side-by-side photo of Simpson and Fiona from “Shrek.” Dodd used a photo of Simpson in her RHOC reunion dress.

“Who rocked it better? #rhoc,” she captioned the photo, which can be seen on Reddit. Shortly after she uploaded the post, several fans took to the comments section to say that Dodd had taken things too far with her post, according to Page Six.

A short while later, Dodd deleted the upload from her Instagram account. Dodd hasn’t apologized for the post, nor has she made any additional mention about it. “Real Housewives” fans, however, are disappointed to see that she’s still using social media to attack people that she apparently doesn’t like.

Simpson has not posted any kind of public reaction to the comparison post.

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Ripped Dodd on Reddit

A Reddit thread about Dodd’s post was created, and several people sounded off on Dodd’s post, many slamming her for going after Simpson the way that she did. Several people called Dodd “vile,” while others called her a “bully.”

“She’s a vile human being,” one Redditor commented on the thread.

“It would be so embarrassing to be a 46 year old bully/troll. Like how tf has she not grown out of that yet?” someone else questioned.

“Kelly posted this and the backlash was swift. She tried to defend it by saying Emily was a bully. She deleted the post within 10 minutes,” a third person added.

“She is vile. Emily looks gorgeous! Why is she SO obsessed!?! She needs help,” a fourth person wrote.

“Horrible woman. Amazing to think she would use Princess Fiona as an insult, proving she doesn’t even get the message in Shrek. The woman is thicker than a Boxing Day turd. Fiona is the goodie who is more than comfortable with who she is and happy you moron,” a fifth comment read.

Interestingly, a few people didn’t mind the post, and voiced their opinions, too.

“After watching Emily bully Shannon, I’m not mad at Kelly for making this. I cannot believe I’m on Kelly’s side for once,” one Redditor wrote.

“Kelly fights fire with fire. Emily is a mean girl so Kelly aimed where it hurts her. Did you all forget about the pig thing with Vicki and people found that funny….come on now,” another commenter added.

“Hilarious,” a third supportive comment read.

Dodd Attacked ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent in a Similar Way

Simpson wasn’t the first victim of Dodd’s Instagram insults. Back in July 2021, Dodd took to Instagram to share a post about “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent that received similar feedback from social media users.

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Dodd posted a side-by-side of Kent and Gollum from “Lord of the Rings” on her Instagram Stories. She included a poll, asking her followers if they could see a resemblance.

“Beauty is only skin deep,” she captioned the photo.

Dodd deleted the poll after people started voting. Perhaps to her surprise, more than 60% of poll takers said that they didn’t see a resemblance between Kent and Gollum.

