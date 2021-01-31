Real Housewife Fired

A Real Housewife is getting the boot, but it’s not from the Bravo franchise. Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has been fired from Positive Beverage. Dodd was a partial owner of Positive Beverage, a company selling healthy electrolyte beverages.

Dodd announced she was leaving the company on Sunday, January 31. “I’m glad I could help put Positive Beverage on the map and wish them well,” Dodd tweeted on Sunday, January 31. “I’m also really excited about my next venture in the beauty industry, which is my real passion. Stay tuned!” Dodd has been working with Positive Beverage for the last two years, and she announced she owned a stake in February 2019.

Positive Beverage also released a statement on their Instagram Story on Sunday, January 31. The beverage company released a four-part Story starting with two slides writing, “2020 taught us that words have power and listening can unite…we listened to you, and have an important action to share…”

The next Instagram Story slide read, “‘Our core values of wellness, community, diversity and inclusion should be reflected by our brand and anyone associated with it,’ head of Brand Zach Muchnick comments, ‘it has become clear over the past few months that Kelly’s controversial views and opinions have distracted from our primary objectives, so effective today, we are no longer affiliated with Kelly Dodd-Leventhal.'”

The next Instagram Story slide read, “‘We welcome all people – however they are and whatever they are passionate about – to Positive Beverage,’ says CEO Shannon Argyros, ‘but there must always be an underlying layer of respect. Unfortunately, we feel Kelly’s stance is no longer congruent with our core values. We appreciate her contributions during our affiliation, and she will always be a part of Positive Beverage’s history, but we do not align with her opinions or global views while we uphold our own values and the values of our customers.'”

Positive Beverage ended their statement writing, “thank you for standing by us as we share positivity, wellness, and and health with the world.”

Dodd’s Past Comments Have Caused Controversy

Over the last year, Dodd has made comments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Towards the beginning of the pandemic, Dodd said she believes COVID-19 was, “Gods way of thinning the herd,” and those who died, “would’ve died this year” anyway because “they were compromised,” according to Us Weekly.

Dodd also stated she did not want to wear a mask. Dodd claimed she was, “misinformed” and added, “no one is dying” in Orange County “back in January.”

She appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in early December and Cohen asked if she regretted her statements. Dodd replied, “Of course I regret saying [COVID-19 was ‘God’s way of thinning the herd’]. I mean at the time, it was a question, like, ‘Why are all these people dying?’ It was a stupid thing for me to say. It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because that wasn’t really my intention. I got, like, freaked out about in hindsight it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

She added, “I hate [wearing a mask]. I’m claustrophobic. I can’t stand wearing a mask. Now I understand the science behind it and I’m really, willing and able to wear a mask and I know that it’s important because I don’t want to get sick and I want to get others sick.”

Dodd’s Fans Are Standing By Her

The 45-year-old RHOC star has a base of fans that are defending her. One fan replied to her tweet, “Can’t wait to see your beauty venture!!! You are gorgeous with amazing taste, so I know you will have great stuff for us!”

Another added, “Literally drinking one while I was scrolling through IG and I seen their post. Disappointing but not surprised. Sending good vibes your way.” A fan echoed the sentiment tweeting, “Know your worth Kelly. I never would have heard of them if it weren’t for you.”

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd Wants This RHOC Cast Member off the Show

