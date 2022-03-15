Kelly Dodd Sounds Off About Why She Was ‘Fired’

Kelly Dodd has never shied away from speaking her mind and since her “Real Housewives of Orange County” exit, she’s been vocal about the show and some of the cast. This week, she addressed her “firing” from the network amid criticisms from fans.

Dodd’s received a lot of heat from RHOC viewers in the past due to some controversial off-screen comments and fans had called for Bravo to fire her for some time before her departure, as Bustle reported. The network didn’t publicly cut ties with Dodd, who joined the hit Bravo show in 2016, but it didn’t renew her contract after the 15th season.

On March 14, 2022, Dodd tweeted, “I got an overwhelming amount [of] comments that said I got myself fired! I got myself fired for having an oppositional opinion from the network? I’d rather be authentic and truthful and have my dignity than to be [in] a toxic environment. I have ‘let it go’ I get written about daily.”

Dodd Has Spoken About Her Exit Before & Said She ‘Doesn’t Fit Their Narrative’

It’s not the first time Dodd’s spoken about her departure from Bravo, revealing on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” show in June 2021 that she had “no idea” it was coming. “I was blindsided,” she said. “I said, ‘Well, why? Was it political?’ and [the producer] said, ‘No. Bravo wanted to take a different direction than you.'” She added:

I have a million followers and they are diehard, like, fans, and they love me. And then I have this little group of people that are the cancel culture that hate me. And so they’re the loud ones. They’re the, actually the ones that can’t afford… The woke, broke people. They love to hate me.

In that interview, she did say she was the only person responsible for her “firing.” She said, “ultimately, I got fired because of myself, I’m the one who got myself fired. I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble. And you know, I’m sorry about that. Like, I feel bad.”

However, in a more recent podcast interview for “Behind The Velvet Rope With David Yontef” in January 2022, Dodd pointed out what she believes are inconsistencies. She mentioned Jen Shah, who faces criminal charges and a trial this year, and Gina Kirschenheiter, who pleaded guilty to a DUI. “People that have been involved in the law that have committed real crimes, allegedly… can be on there, but [not] somebody who has an opinion and who doesn’t fit their narrative,” she said.

Fans Commented on Dodd’s Latest Tweet & Called Out the Former RHOC Star

Many fans replied to Dodd’s tweet criticizing what she wrote, with one person saying, “When did you ‘let it go’?! Clearly tweeting on the daily is not letting it go…” Another agreed, writing, “She definitely didn’t let it go or move on. Her and Rick [Leventhal] make videos with their commentary on real housewives lol.”

The tweet was picked up on Reddit, where many people called out Dodd, one writing, “For the people in the back (Kelly): being racist is not opposing view points. It’s just racism. And a company has the right to fire you for being racist.” Another said, “It’s a toxic environment, yet she constantly talks about Housewives and tries to ignite feuds all the time in hopes to get back on the show.”

