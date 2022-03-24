Fans Unleash on Kelly Dodd for Attacking Gina Kirschenheiter’s Parenting

Fans were upset at former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd’s attack on Gina Kirschenheiter’s parenting.

Dodd’s feud with Kirschenheiter heated up after Kirschenheiter appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on March 23, 2022.

Kelly Dodd Went After Gina Kirschenheiter’s Home & Income After Kirschenheiter Said She Felt ‘Worse for Her’ While Appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

While Kirschenheiter was appearing on “Watch What Happens Live” she was asked by a fan what Kirschenheiter thought about Tamra Judge’s comments saying she wasn’t housewives material.

“Well, I mean … I’m here and I’m on the show so ….” Kirschenheiter laughed. “She’s not.”

The host, Andy Cohen then followed that up asking what she thought about Dodd saying she’s a “charity case” and that she never hosts parties.

“I mean, I just don’t even care about … I mean she didn’t host anything either and she’s just, I don’t know … I feel worse for her than I do for Shannon.”

Her co-star, Jen Armstrong, who was the other guest piped in to say Kirschenheiter had just hosted something for her skincare line.

“My argument would be, yes, ok I didn’t host anything so I guess you’re saying … I’m just enough without hosting anything or the money or the over-the-top stuff. Sorry I’m enough,” Kirschenheiter said.

That same night, Dodd tweeted to Kirschenheiter in response to her appearance on WWHL.

“#rhoc @GKirschenheiter don’t feel sorry for me !!” Dodd tweeted. “I feel sorry for your 6 kids being packed into 2 bdrms!! My daughter has traveled the world, lived in the best places & houses & had the best education !! Go on w/your fake skin care line you can buy at Rite Aid #salicylicacid”

An additional tweet attacking her appearance was quickly deleted.

Fans Stuck up for Gina Kirschenheiter Saying Kelly Dodd Was Jealous & ‘It’s About Family’ Not the Size of the Home

The fans didn’t take kindly to Dodd bringing up the children.

“Kelly, you are 10 years older than she is,” a fan tweeted to Dodd. “And she didn’t marry a rich guy and was a stay at home Mom when she got divorced. You are now accomplished, she’s just starting with her career. She said nothing terrible to warrant this comment! Be a mentor!”

“I lived in a one bedroom no bathroom toilet outside with my 3 boys, they never had the best of everything but they had the best love and happiness in the world, They are all doing well, it’s not about money Kelly, it’s about Family,” another fan tweeted.

“I grew up in a row home with 4 siblings, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom,” someone else tweeted. “We didn’t travel the world but took a nice vacation each year. We grew up just fine.”

“Poor Kelly someone plz tell her it’s laughter and joy that makes a home.. Gina’s saving that money 4 college,” someone tweeted. “A good mom is a penny pincher….”

“But Kelly, your daughter still has you for a mother. I think those six kids got the better deal,” a fan wrote.

“Many Americans live in small homes and share rooms with their siblings,” another fan wrote. “I did. It taught me to be patient, how to share, how to keep others in mind and not just myself. It taught me about conflict and how to resolve conflict in a productive way. #rhoc”

“Normally, Kelly, I’m on your side, but not this time,” someone tweeted. “Money/houses/world travel doesn’t equal happiness. Love/self respect/respect in general/kindness & more bring true happiness. My husband, 33 yr old daughter, & I recently down sized in material things & home…”

“WOW! for someone who’s no longer on the show you spend a lot of time talking about the show,” someone pointed out. “i think regardless of what’s going on, shaming another mother/woman is never okay no matter what. there’s a level mutual respect lacking here, especially for ur kids.”

“better check, your jealousy is showing, Kelly,” a fan tweeted. “Gina doesn’t have a YouTube show recapping housewives, she’s actually on the show…”

