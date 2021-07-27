Kelly Dodd Slams Lala Kent in Instagram Troll Poll

Kelly Dodd and Lala Kent’s feud appears far from over. The former “Real Housewives” star and the “Vanderpump Rules” star have been going back and forth on Instagram, taking shots at each other whenever they can.

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, Dodd took to her Instagram Stories to fire the next round at Kent. Dodd put up a side-by-side of Kent and Gollum from “Lord of the Rings,” and added a poll, asking followers if they see the resemblance. “Beauty is only skin deep,” she wrote on the photo.

Perhaps Dodd didn’t expect so many Kent fans would take the poll, but, at the time of this writing, more than 60% of poll takers said that they could not see a resemblance between Kent and Gollum.

It’s unclear what may have sparked the post or why Dodd felt the need to put it on her Instagram Stories. She recently returned home from an epic vacation in Mexico and the Bahamas, which she documented on Instagram, but evidently Kent isn’t too far from her mind.

The Feud Between Dodd & Kent Has Been Ongoing for More Than a Year

While it’s hard to pinpoint exactly when things started heating up between these two reality stars, it seems like it may have happened in late 2020. According to The Things, Kent weighed in on Dodd’s behavior on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during one of her podcasts.

“She’s awesome to watch, she really is because she’s that crazy. Me being someone who has also been crazy on and off ‘Vanderpump Rules’…I can understand what she’s doing when she’s doing these things,” Kent said. “She went on a freaking rampage on Braunwyn. Granted when I was doing that sh*t I was 25, not mid-40s. So right now she’s attacking Braunwyn. She was passing by her house, filming her license plates, asking her if she pays taxes because she has Florida plates,” Kent added.

“I thought it was so gross. I don’t like when reality TV stars don’t know the difference between, ‘We’re filming,’ and, ‘Now you’re kind of harassing people.’ Don’t film someone’s f*cking license plates,” Kent went on.

Since then, the two have posted digs about one another on social media.

Dodd Called Kent an ‘Idiot’ Earlier This Month

In a screenshot posted to the Bravo and Cocktails Instagram Story earlier this month, Dodd called Kent an “idiot.” In a message to Heather MacDonald, Dodd wrote, “I get she’s smart went to USC. Why [Lala Kent?] She’s an idiot beyond pale,” Dodd wrote.

Kent wasn’t about to sit back and let that happen without a response. In a reply, Kent commented, “Coming from a woman who wore a hat saying ‘Drunk Wives Matter,’ it is the biggest compliment that you think I’m an idiot. Thank you so much, babe.”

According to The Hollywood Gossip, Dodd caught a lot of heat for wearing a hat that read “Drunk Wives Matter” while there had been several ongoing Black Lives Matter protests happening across the country.

