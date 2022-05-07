Kelly Dodd Trashes ‘Delusional’ Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow and Kelly Dodd are at it again, with Dodd putting her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star on blast over recent comments that she made about the 16th season.

On Dubrow’s podcast “Heather Dubrow’s World,” the RHOC star answered a bunch of listener questions, including one asking whether she thought it was a successful season. “I would say it was a successful season because it’s what needed to happen to put the show back on the right path.” She added:

I think that the propaganda that you get from some people about the ratings and whatnot, you know, is ridiculous. Every year, the ratings go down on all the shows because fewer people watch television and that’s just the truth of it.

Dubrow said a lot of the ratings that are shared on social media are the live numbers from the first night, but the important numbers are the ratings that include people who watch the show delayed throughout the week. She also said the other important number is the key demographics, which count how many women in the target age range watch the show since that’s where the ad revenue comes in.

Follow the Heavy on Bravolebrities Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Dodd Shared a Text Image on Instagram Calling Dubrow a ‘Delusional Loser’ & Blamed Dubrow for the Poor Ratings

Dodd, who was a cast member for five seasons on RHOC, was dropped ahead of season 16 amid controversial comments she made during the COVID-19 pandemic. She’s since blasted the network and the show and fired shots at some of its stars.

Dodd took to Instagram to share her opinion on Dubrow’s comments, posting a clip of the audio on her Stories along with a text image stating, “This loser is delusional.” She added, “‘The right path’? ‘Propaganda’? Ratings aren’t propaganda & success is measured by ratings. That’s how TV works. #RHONJ was a success. Your ratings were the worst in #RHOC history. This past season was painful with you on it & that’s why viewers stopped watching!”

Dodd Called Out Andy Cohen Over the Ratings Back in December 2021 & the Bravo Head Replied

It’s not the first time Dodd has clashed with Bravo stars over the ratings as a previous comment she made about lower ratings caught Andy Cohen’s attention and prompted a response. On Monday, December 27, 2021, Dodd shared a tweet with a rating report for the December 22 episode of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” which was apparently watched by 822,000 viewers live.

According to Us Weekly, she wrote, “Wait, wasn’t I the ratings problem ? Wasn’t there a boycott ?? We got over a million viewers 14 out of 16 weeks last season despite HUGE competition from election coverage on the news !!! This year ? #RHOC16 under a million 3x in 4 weeks ! Hey @Andy How’s that reboot going???”

Cohen replied the following day on December 28, 2021, tweeting, “Good morning! Reboot going great. Feels like a return to form for #RHOC. Look at the delayed numbers, not live. That’s what’s measured.”

READ NEXT: Former Reality Star Blasted as ‘Disgusting’ After Bravo Appearance