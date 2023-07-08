RHOC Alum Escalates Feud With Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow’s feud with Kelly Dodd escalated again as the “Real Housewives of Orange County” alum responded to Dubrow calling her “irrelevant” during a recent podcast appearance.

Dubrow and Dodd have been trading barbs in the last several months following Dubrow’s post on Instagram in March 2023, which indicated that her 12-year-old son is transgender. In June 2023, Dubrow called Dodd “irrelevant” over the criticism, prompting Dodd to clap back on Instagram in a post on July 1.

Dodd posted an article from Reality Blurb reporting Dubrow’s comments and captioned it, “If I’m irrelevant why is Heather talking about me ??”

She wrote, “And for the record I haven’t said anything bad about her kids, just about her & what a bad parent she is, outing her youngest at 12 years old, then claiming she’s creating a safe space? Ridiculous. She’s trying to capitalize on their sexuality & it’s disgusting.” Dodd accompanied her post with several hashtags such as “let kids be kids” and “narcissist.”

Heather Dubrow Called Kelly Dodd Irrelevant & Didn’t Want to Waste Time Worrying About Her Comments

Dubrow’s comments about Dodd came when she appeared on the “Out & About” podcast on June 28 and was asked about Dodd’s “terrible” comments. The longtime “Real Housewives of Orange County” star replied that she didn’t want to “waste five seconds” being worried about someone who was “irrelevant” and made no impact on her.

She also called out people who profit off of being “hatemongers” and said she didn’t have time for people like that. “What I will say is that with my family and my kids, yes, I’m fiercely protective. And yeah. Don’t come after my children,” she concluded.

Kelly Dodd & Heather Dubrow Feuded During Their Season of RHOC Together

Dodd and Dubrow only appeared in one season of RHOC together, the 11th season, as Dubrow left the show afterward. Dodd exited the show after the 15th season, at which point Dubrow made her return to the franchise. The two women didn’t get along during their season on the show, including one notable fight that led to Dubrow leaving a party early and crying in her car over Dodd’s use of the C-word.

Dubrow explained afterward that she was struggling with her association with Dodd through RHOC, explaining on “Watch What Happens Live” back in 2016, “I’m teaching [my children] that you’re known by the company you keep, and you want to surround yourself with people who are blue skies, who love each other, who want to lift each other up,” she said according to Bravo TV. “And it’s really hard to be in a group where people are screaming ‘see you next Tuesday’ at each other.”

Dubrow also opened up about Dodd’s criticism of her on her podcast, explaining in one episode back in 2017, “All I’ve been hearing for the past year is that Kelly gives interviews and says terrible things about me… I’ve never responded because I don’t care what she thinks.” The RHOC star went on to call Dodd a “stupid woman.”

