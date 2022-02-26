Kelly Dodd Accuses Heather Dubrow of Getting Physical Behind the Scenes

It’s no secret that Kelly Dodd and Heather Dubrow don’t get along and the subject of their mutual dislike was brought up during Dodd’s recent appearance on the “Discretion Advised” podcast with John Hill and Marc MacNamara. During the episode, Dodd made a major claim about her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-star.

The Bravolebrity brought up a text exchange she had with Emily Simpson in August, telling the hosts, “when that whole dinner party happened with Heather, remember when she allegedly hit somebody in production?” She explained that she texted Simpson, “Heather is an actress, if you throw something at her, she’s going to go crazy…” and said Simpson replied, “yeah that’s right you can’t talk off-camera, you have to say it on camera.”

Dodd went on to relay her conversation with Simpson about the dinner party in question and said that Dubrow got physical with production. Although Dodd didn’t mention at which of Dubrow’s dinner parties this occurred, her description indicated that it was likely at Dubrow’s season 16 party, where Dubrow found out that Nicole James sued her husband Terry Dubrow. The RHOC episode aired in December 2021.

Dodd Claimed Dubrow Pushed Someone From Production & Was Yelling to Shut Down Cameras

On “Discretion Advised,” Dodd said Simpson wrote to her, “[Dubrow] flipped out on [production] and started screaming at them and tried to shut down the cameras and she was yelling ‘cameras down!'” Dodd said she answered, “‘god she’s the same I’m dying laughing. She used to talk down to them,’ and then Emily goes, ‘she still does.'”

Dodd then bashed Simpson for being scared of Dubrow and not saying what she texted her to Dubrow’s face. The hosts asked Dodd why she thought that everyone was so scared of Dubrow and Dodd replied, “She’s scary.” They asked the Bravo star to clarify her previous comment about Dubrow getting physical with production and asked if she kicked someone. She replied:

[Dubrow] didn’t kick somebody she apparently pushed somebody and then somebody from production told Noella [Bergener] and that person in production got fired. Noella said she didn’t see it but a producer ran up to her and told her what happened and Emily said that [Dubrow] was yelling, demanding cameras down, going crazy and then in the text [Emily] was like, ‘I can’t believe Heather can get away with this.’

Dubrow’s team did not respond to Heavy’s request for comment.

Dodd Said She ‘Hates’ Dubrow When She Was Asked Where They Stand Today

So where do Dodd and Dubrow stand now? That’s what the hosts asked her and Dodd’s answer was quite blunt: “I hate her,” she said. Dodd explained that they don’t like each other and claimed that Dubrow negotiated her return to the show by telling producers she’d come back to RHOC if Dodd wasn’t there, then added, “allegedly.”

Dodd said she’d love for the show to go on because she thinks the production company, Evolution Media, is “great” and puts in a lot of hard work. “I want [the show] to go on so all those people can have jobs cause they’re just wonderful people,” she added, “but I have to say I’m glad that the ratings are really down because of Heather Dubrow.”

The “Discretion Advised” hosts asked her if she thinks Dubrow is the real reason they’re down and Dodd replied, “Oh yeah, big time. Lower than ever.”

