Kelly Dodd Blasts Heather Dubrow for $36K Sushi Party

Kelly Dodd is not too pleased with “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow these days.

During a recent YouTube video posted to her account, Dodd and her husband, Rick Leventhal, sat down to chat about the second episode of RHOC season 16, where she blasted Dubrow for her $36,000 sushi dinner party. However, the dinner was cut short before most of the food could even be served after a massive fight erupted over an alleged lawsuit involving Terry Dubrow.

“Well, first of all, if you have that much food, why are you letting it go to waste?” Dodd said in the video. “Send it to the Someone Cares food shelter like I do… I send all my leftovers over there. Especially throwing out numbers, $36,000, who does that?”





RHOC SEASON 16 RECAP: EPISODE 2 Rick and Kelly share some strong opinions and inside information on Heather Dubrow’s party and other scenes from the second episode of RHOC Season 16! Catch up on Patreon: patreon.com/rickkellyunmasked Follow us @rickkellyunmasked on Instagram & TikTok 2021-12-09T20:31:29Z

Dodd continued, “This is Heather, ‘I’m gonna buy a house in Cabo or Idaho.’ It’s all show and no go. Just do it. Don’t say you’re going to, talk is cheap. You don’t have a yacht, you don’t have a private plane, shut up with your money, you’re ridiculous.”

Dodd was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 10-15.

Dubrow Isn’t a Fan of Dodd, Either

Even though Dodd may have put Dubrow on blast, it doesn’t seem like Dubrow is too fond of her former castmate, either. During a November 2021 interview with Page Six, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star called Dodd “sad” and “pathetic.”

“It makes me laugh,” Dubrow told the outlet on Nov. 30. “Kelly seems to talk about me a lot, so at this point I don’t know whether to be really flattered that she’s so obsessed with me or sad for her that she has no other content.”

Dubrow continued, telling the outlet that she wasn’t a fan of how Dodd filmed her while she was out to dinner with her husband earlier that month. “No. 1: You don’t burn bridges and No. 2 you have to figure out your next steps, and I don’t think sitting at a restaurant filming former cast members is a viable employment opportunity, and it just seems sad, pathetic,” Dubrow said.

Dodd Blamed Another ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star for Her Firing

Shortly after it was announced that Dodd was let go from the franchise, the star took to Instagram to post text messages exchanged between her and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, in which she blamed Burke for being let go.

“This was your fault. We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS,” Dodd wrote in the text message at the time. “Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn’t help either.”

In the caption of the post, Dodd continued, in part, “I can’t believe this Braunwyn has the audacity to text me!! She went on a podcast…She said she was fired from the show because we all didn’t like her because she’s gay. Not because she’s a horrible person. Not because she treated everyone like s*** and made no effort to be friends with us…”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.

