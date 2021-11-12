Kelly Dodd Heckled Heather & Terry Dubrow in NSFW Video filmed in Crowded Restaurant

Kelly Dodd took aim at former “Real Housewives of Orange County” co-stars Heather & Terry Dubrow in a recent video filmed in a restaurant.

Kelly has created yet another controversial storyline for herself when she posted numerous videos to her Instagram story heckling Heather and Terry who were sitting at a nearby table in a public restaurant.

In the video, which was shared by The Daily Mail, she says the “f*** faces” are suing her and sent her a cease-and-desist letter.

“Should I ask these a******s why they’re suing me? Terry and Heather. Why are they suing me? I think [Rick] might ask why they put a cease and desist on us,” she said in the video according to the outlet.

She also poked fun at the Dubrow’s sitting at a large table but having no friends with them and asked her guests to interrupt the couple’s dinner. Kelly also refers to Heather as the cartoon character Coraline and Terry as Gomer Pyle.

Kelly Claimed That Heather & Terry’s 16-Year-Old Son Nicholas Gave Her COVID

Heather Dubrow suing Kelly Dodd, returning to #rhoc to take her orange, and putting Kelly into an even more obsessive unhinged spiral? Yeah my Heather stan card is staying firmly in place 😍 pic.twitter.com/5JWDawdqOX — stairway to kevin (@kevinlgerhardt) November 11, 2021

This beef could be stemming from a disagreement that took place earlier this year.

According to The Daily Mail, Kelly had made a claim that she and her husband Rick Leventhal had contracted COVID-19 from Heather’s 16-year-old son Nicholas. In July, she publicly apologized for her claims, calling them a “joke.”

“So I got this letter from an attorney for the Dubrow family reminding me I made a statement that may sound like truth, when in fact it was a joke and for that, I am offering my sincere apology,” she said according to Page Six.

Kelly and Rick got COVID-19 after attending a New Year’s Eve party that Heather’s son was attending.

“While I had information leading us all to believe we could’ve gotten COVID from them, because we all, like 24 of us, got COVID that night, we obviously have no way of proving or knowing for sure he or his friends were the source of our infection,” she said in her apology, according to the outlet. “And for that, I apologize. I’m going on the record right now to be very clear, Rick and I don’t know how we caught the virus, and we’re both very very sorry for any trouble we caused the Dubrow family.”

Kelly Was Fired From ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Allowing a Return for Heather

Kelly was fired from RHOC paving the way for Heather’s return earlier this year.

On June 15, 2021, Variety revealed that Kelly, along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas’ contracts were not renewed for season 16. The outlet also reported Heather’s rumored return. The pair famously did not get along and Heather even stormed out of filming (and dinner) due to Kelly’s foul language in an August 2018 clip from the show.

“You’re a freaking c*** is what you are,” Kelly said at the dinner table.

“This is bulls***, I am done,” Heather said while getting up from the table. “I am not doing this. This is not okay. This is low. I am not doing this, Kelly. This is not okay. I think that you are probably a very good person at heart. This behavior is not acceptable. Leave.”

READ NEXT: Kelly Dodd & Rick Leventhal Anger Fans With ‘Disrespectful’ Halloween Costumes