Kelly Dodd Responds to Jennie Nguyen’s RHOSLC Firing

Kelly Dodd has a lot to say about what just went down on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

On January 25, Bravo announced that Jennie Nguyen had been let go from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after a series of insensitive and controversial social media posts from her Facebook account came to light. However, during a January 27 YouTube video posted to Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal’s account, Dodd insisted that she was being “lumped in” with Nguyen’s drama. Last year, Dodd also received backlash from fans about some of her posts on social media.

“Don’t lump me in with this chick,” Dodd said in a statement about Nguyen. “I don’t know her, and I’m not getting involved in what she did or didn’t say. I don’t know if she is a racist, but I do know I’m not. I know what racism feels like. I grew up Mexican on the West Side of Pheonix with a very diverse group of friends, and I still have a very diverse group of friends. This is about Bravo and Andy Cohen, not me. This is their brand and their business. If they feel the need to fire her, that’s their decision…”





Dodd was a member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 11-15.

Nguyen Said That She Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for What Was Posted

After Nguyen was fired from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” she took to Instagram Live on January 26 to share her side of the story. According to People, the former star explained that she takes “full responsibility” for what was posted on her Facebook page, which included memes about the COVID-19 vaccine and posts that were critical of Black Lives Matter.