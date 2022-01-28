Kelly Dodd Responds to Jennie Nguyen’s RHOSLC Firing

Kelly Dodd has a lot to say about what just went down on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”
On January 25, Bravo announced that Jennie Nguyen had been let go from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” after a series of insensitive and controversial social media posts from her Facebook account came to light. However, during a January 27 YouTube video posted to Kelly Dodd and her husband Rick Leventhal’s account, Dodd insisted that she was being “lumped in” with Nguyen’s drama. Last year, Dodd also received backlash from fans about some of her posts on social media.
“Don’t lump me in with this chick,” Dodd said in a statement about Nguyen. “I don’t know her, and I’m not getting involved in what she did or didn’t say. I don’t know if she is a racist, but I do know I’m not. I know what racism feels like. I grew up Mexican on the West Side of Pheonix with a very diverse group of friends, and I still have a very diverse group of friends. This is about Bravo and Andy Cohen, not me. This is their brand and their business. If they feel the need to fire her, that’s their decision…”
Dodd was a member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 11-15.
Nguyen Said That She Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for What Was Posted
After Nguyen was fired from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” she took to Instagram Live on January 26 to share her side of the story. According to People, the former star explained that she takes “full responsibility” for what was posted on her Facebook page, which included memes about the COVID-19 vaccine and posts that were critical of Black Lives Matter.
“I just want you to understand my point of view and where I come from, and what’s going on during that time,” Nguyen said on Instagram Live. “I mean it’s an old post on my account, it’s in 2020. I just want you to understand, during that time I had a team of people that were helping me. Whether they post it, I post it, it doesn’t really matter at this point. For me, it’s on my account, and I take full responsibility and accountability for what was posted.”
Nguyen continued, “I know I hurt a lot of people. I know my viewpoint during that time in 2020 was emotional. And it brings back a lot of memories during that time when we went through such a tragic, terrible year. And I just want to let you know that I am taking full responsibility and accountability for the things that were posted on my account, whether it was me or somebody else. It’s on my account and I’m big enough to understand that those posts are very sensitive and inappropriate, to the point where it is disgusting.”
Nguyen’s ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ Co-Stars Also Called Her Out
Following the surfacing of Nguyen’s Facebook posts, all of the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast members released their own statements holding her accountable over the matter. Meredith Marks even wrote via Twitter that she was “sickened” by Nguyen’s posts.
“Since it was not perfectly clear in my previous tweet and I can now speak out in more depth, I am sickened by my co-worker’s racist and prejudicial posts that recently surfaced,” Marks wrote. “I do not stand behind or support these posts in any way, shape, or form…”
Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” every Sunday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.
