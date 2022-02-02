Kelly Dodd Shades Margaret Josephs as ‘Pretentious’ & More

Looks like someone’s a fan of Jersey.

While recapping the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on her and her husband’s YouTube channel, Rick & Kelly UNMASKED, Kelly Dodd spilled some tea on star Margaret Josephs. Dodd claimed that when she met Josephs at BravoCon, which took place in 2019, she found her to be “pretentious.”

“I like Margaret [Josephs], I’ve met her, I hung out with her at BravoCon for a couple of days, and she was kind of… a little pretentious a little bit, seemed very narcissistic,” Dodd claimed. “She’s like, ‘I have such good skin because I use… Irish Spring soap.”





Play



RICK & KELLY’S RHONJ SEASON 12 RECAP EPISODE 1! RHONJ RECAP PREMIERE: Rick & Kelly welcome the new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey with open arms, sharing insights and show highlights, plus breaking news on the incident at Kelly’s former castmate Elizabeth Vargas’ home on Balboa Island in Newport Beach! Catch up on Patreon: patreon.com/rickkellyunmasked Follow us @rickkellyunmasked on Instagram &… 2022-02-02T17:52:02Z

Dodd continued, “At the time, this was before her facelift, I think she looks so good now, she was just bragging about how good her skin was because of Irish Spring soap.”

Viewers can catch brand-new episodes of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” every Tuesday night at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Dodd was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 11-15.

Dodd Has Gone off on Other ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Before

Even though some of these “Real Housewives” stars might not be on Dodd’s franchise, it doesn’t mean that they’re off-limits for her. During a September 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Dodd went off on “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi, slamming her as an “absolute liar” amid her legal scandal last season. Girardi’s ex-husband, Tom Girardi, has been accused of embezzling money from his client’s settlement funds.

“I think she is an absolute liar,” Dodd told the outlet about Girardi. “Because you see it on the show, they catch her in so many lies. Well, she’s not a truthful, upfront person. … She should have done things that were proactive that were like, ‘I feel remorse. I feel bad for these people. I shouldn’t have spent the money that I spent and I’m going to give back and here is how I’m going to do it.’ That’s what she should’ve done.”

Dodd Also Called Another One of Her Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Costars ‘Pretentious’

Turns out that Josephs isn’t the only “Real Housewives” star who Dodd thinks is pretentious. According to Page Six, during the August 2021 premiere of Dodd’s podcast, Rick and Kelly Unmasked on Patreon, the star also called Heather Dubrow “pretentious.” Dubrow and Dodd were costars on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during season 11.

“She got demoted, and her ego got to her,” Dodd claimed about Dubrow during the podcast episode, according to Page Six. “She says that she quit because of the climate that was surrounding [the show]. … Well, that’s not true.”

Dodd continued, “She got demoted. She didn’t like it. Her ego got the best of her. So, did she quit herself? Yeah, but she got demoted to a friend role.”

At the end of her rant, Dodd also dubbed Dubrow as a “pretentious b*****,” according to the outlet.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Tried to Persuade Real Housewife to Sign a Prenup