Kelly Dodd Reveals She Is Not a Fan of Margaret Josephs

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Kelly Dodd shared her thoughts about Margaret Josephs, of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” fame, on a February episode of the “Discretion Advised” podcast, hosted by Marc MacNamara and John Hill. During the podcast episode, uploaded on February 22, Dodd shared that she would be interested in appearing on the Peacock series “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” She then revealed that she would like to film with “Real Housewives” stars like Teresa Giudice, Dorinda Medley, and Ramona Singer. The former Bravo personality went on to say that she may have issues if she co-starred on “RHUGT” with Josephs.

“I would fight with Margaret Josephs. I don’t like her,” said Dodd.

The mother of one explained that she had a negative experience with Josephs while attending the 2019 BravoCon.

“She was just kind of full of herself when I was with her at the BravoCon,” shared the 46-year-old.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Margaret Josephs With Her Husband

Dodd shared similar sentiments about Josephs during a February 2022 video on her “Rick & Kelly Unmasked” YouTube channel, co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal. When the couple shared thoughts about “RHONJ” season 12, episode 1, the former “RHOC” star revealed that she “hung out with her for a couple days at BravoCon.”

“She was kind of just a little pretentious, a little bit. She seemed a little bit narcissistic. She’s like, ‘I have such good skin because I use Irish Spring soap,’” said Dodd.

She also noted that she had spent “two days straight” with Josephs. The former “RHOC” star then reiterated that the 54-year-old “was just bragging about how good her skin was because of Irish Spring soap.”

During a separate February 2022 episode of “Rick & Kelly Unmasked,” Leventhal and Dodd spoke about Josephs’s decision to reveal that Jennifer Aydin’s husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, had an affair over 10 years ago. As fans of “RHONJ” are aware, Jennifer had taken issue with the fact that Josephs was open about starting her romance with her husband, Joe Benigno, while she was married to Jan Josephs.

Dodd suggested that she did not have an issue with Josephs mentioning Bill’s affair.

“The only thing I agree with Margaret Josephs is that [Jennifer] is a hypocrite, she’s trying to screw everyone else up, meanwhile she’s a hypocrite, Jennifer,” asserted the 46-year-old.

Margaret Josephs Shared Why She Decided To Talk About Dr. Bill Aydin’s Affair

While speaking to Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in February 2022, Josephs explained why she revealed that Bill had been unfaithful during the premiere of “RHONJ” season 12. She noted that she did not appreciate Jennifer’s comments about her relationship with Benigno.

“Coming off of the reunion last season, it was endless hypocrisy and her slut-shaming me, her constantly judging my relationship, even after the reunion, you know, saying all negative things about me,” said Josephs.

Josephs also shared that she believed the mother of five was being dishonest with how she was presenting her marriage.

“I gave her an opportunity to apologize she didn’t and I was like you know what, stop with the phony nonsense, bulls***, you know, I was like so it’s just like you’re not happy, you’re trying to cover up and you’re not fooling anybody,” said the Macbeth Collection founder.

