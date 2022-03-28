Fans Trash Kelly Dodd for sharing ‘photoshopped’ image of Heather Dubrow

Fans let Kelly Dodd have it for posting a photo of Heather Dubrow that fans think is photoshopped.

On March 23, 2022, Dodd shared an unflattering photo of the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star on Twitter with the caption, “And she’s married to a plastic surgeon?!”

Fans Slammed Kelly Dodd as Jealous for Posting Photo of ‘Gorgeous’ Heather Dubrow They Think Is ‘Fake’

And she’s married to a plastic surgeon?! pic.twitter.com/g5mZNrj5Ya — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) March 24, 2022

Fans took to the comments on the photo to blast Dodd for sharing the photo.

“Wow! I love seeing women building up other women,” a fan tweeted. “Do you feel better about yourself tearing others down?”

“I truly can’t imagine leaving a job and worrying so much about my previous co-workers and how they’re performing now!” someone tweeted. “Maybe it’s just me, but when I move on I actually move in. This seems like jealousy at this point!”

“Seriously, Kelly? I was hoping you grew up a bit. You’re such a great role model for women…..” someone tweeted.

Another fan wrote, “You’re 46 years old how long you gonna be doing this.”

“That picture is so not real. I’m not buying it. Heather Dubrow is beautiful,” a fan wrote.

“Imagine getting fired from your job and instead of moving on you stalk the socials of people who still work there just to talk s**t,” someone tweeted. “And then make a podcast about it. It’s giving obsessed. Couldn’t be me.”

“Obviously a Photoshopped pic,” a fan said. “I don’t believe this pic,” someone else tweeted. “I have never seen her neck look this way. I call fake pic of neck.”

“Move on with your life,” someone wrote. Another fan tweeted,

“Hahaha…soo jealous of Heather’s life.”

“@HeatherDubrow has always and continues to look amazing. Want to know what’s truly hideous?” another person tweeted. “Making fun of someone’s physical appearance.”

“This picture is so terribly photoshopped! Why would I be surprised at you posting this Kelly? Oh please…” another fan wrote.

Kelly Dodd Blasted for Taking Aim at RHOC’s Gina Kirschenheiter & Her Parenting

#rhoc @GKirschenheiter don’t feel sorry for me !!

I feel sorry for your 6 kids being packed into 2 bdrms!! My daughter has traveled the world, lived in the best places & houses & had the best education !! Go on w/your fake skin care line you can buy at Rite Aid #salicylicacid — Kelly Leventhal (@kellydleventhal) March 24, 2022

This is not the first time Dodd has been in hot water over comments made about a former castmate. On the same day she posted about Dubrow, Dodd took aim at Gina Kirschenheiter.

“#rhoc @GKirschenheiter don’t feel sorry for me !!” Dodd tweeted. “I feel sorry for your 6 kids being packed into 2 bdrms!! My daughter has traveled the world, lived in the best places & houses & had the best education !! Go on w/your fake skin care line you can buy at Rite Aid #salicylicacid”

Fans were not happy with Dodd’s attack on Kirschenheiter and told her so in the comments.

“I grew up in a row home with 4 siblings, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom,” someone else tweeted. “We didn’t travel the world but took a nice vacation each year. We grew up just fine.”

“Poor Kelly someone plz tell her it’s laughter and joy that makes a home.. Gina’s saving that money 4 college,” someone tweeted. “A good mom is a penny pincher….”

“Normally, Kelly, I’m on your side, but not this time,” someone tweeted. “Money/houses/world travel doesn’t equal happiness. Love/self respect/respect in general/kindness & more bring true happiness. My husband, 33 yr old daughter, & I recently down sized in material things & home…”

“WOW! for someone who’s no longer on the show you spend a lot of time talking about the show,” someone pointed out. “i think regardless of what’s going on, shaming another mother/woman is never okay no matter what. there’s a level mutual respect lacking here, especially for ur kids.”

