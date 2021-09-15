Kelly Dodd Claims That Andy Cohen ‘Went After’ Her

Kelly Dodd is done holding back her feelings about Andy Cohen.

During a September 15, 2021 episode of her podcast, Rick and Kelly Unmasked, the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed that Cohen had some serious thoughts when it came to her behavior during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Andy Cohen came after me,” Dodd claimed during the episode, per The Sun. “Because we had our wedding on 10/10 then filmed the reunion? He was like ‘how dare you go travel and have a wedding in a pandemic? How could you?’”

Dodd continued, “I was told I’m on the ‘wrong side of history’ for wanting kids in schools, trying to sell two of your homes in New York and Florida and here I am… three times as many cases now.”

In June 2021, it was announced by the network that Dodd, along with costars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, would not be returning for season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Instead, former cast member Heather Dubrow would be taking their place, as well as a few new ‘wives. Dodd had been a cast member on the franchise since season 11.

Dodd Was Criticized a Lot During the Coronavirus Pandemic

It looks like Cohen wasn’t the only one who was criticizing Dodd for her actions during the pandemic. Last year, many fans became upset with the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star after she wrote on Instagram that the coronavirus was “God’s way of thinning the herd,” according to Page Six, and also questioned the importance of wearing a mask. During the season 15 reunion, Dodd also seemed to double down on her masking opinions.

Dodd’s comments were so controversial that she apologized for them during a December 2020 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live.”

“Of course I regret saying that,” Dodd said about her “thinning the herd” comment. “At the time, it was a question, like why are all of these people dying? I didn’t realize. It was a question, like, why does a pandemic happen like this, is it God’s way of thinning the herd? It was a stupid thing for me to say and it was insensitive. I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because that wasn’t my intention. I got like, freaked out about it, and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

Cohen Had Some Nice Words for Dodd After Her ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Exit

Even though Dodd may not be all that happy with Cohen right now, he did have some nice things to say about her after Dodd’s departure from RHOC was announced.

“We’ve been working on this for a while, and I’m excited for people to meet the new Housewives who haven’t been announced,” Cohen said during a June 2021 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, Radio Andy. “Kelly Dodd, man, I have to say, wildly funny and entertaining for many years on the show, and just really had people talking for many, many years. Thank you to Kelly for her service, honestly.”

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

