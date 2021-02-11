Kelly Dodd Hints at Troubles at Bravo

Could there be trouble in paradise for Real Housewives of Orange County star, Kelly Dodd? According to a new Instagram post, it looks like there might be.

On February 9, Dodd took to Instagram to show off a sweet note that her daughter, Jolie Dodd, had written her. In the letter, Dodd’s daughter gushed over her mother’s parenting skills and thanked her for all that she has done. However, in the caption, Dodd wrote something that could have hinted that there is something happening between her and the Bravo network.

“I don’t know why God blessed me with this angel @joliedodd,” Dodd wrote in the Instagram caption. “Thank you for the loving note that I needed so badly today and you surprised me without even knowing what’s going on @bravotv .. you amaze me everyday !! I’m so lucky to have you.”

Although it’s unclear what exactly Dodd was alluding to in her Instagram caption, as of right now, she is still an official cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Kelly Dodd Has Been in Hot Water Lately

Lately, Dodd has faced a lot of heat from the Bravo community, as she posted a series of Instagram stories on January 30 in which she made fun of the coronavirus. In the Instagram stories, Dodd filmed herself dining outdoors with a group of friends as they raised their glasses to being COVID-19 “super-spreaders.” Another person at Dodd’s table was caught saying, “Spread that s***!” As a result, Dodd was dropped by sparkling water company Positive Beverage and faced criticism on social media, as this is not the first time she has made insensitive comments about the coronavirus pandemic.

And, according to a source who is close to Dodd, she is “expecting” to be fired from the franchise in the near future. “Although she would love to stay on the show, she has come to terms with it,” the source recently told E! News. “She knows it’s coming.”

Kelly Dodd Has Said That She Gets ‘Attacked’ Online Due to Cancel Culture

During the Season 15 Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Dodd voiced that she feels like she is often affected by “cancel culture.” While filming the reunion, Andy Cohen brought up some of Dodd’s social media comments and actions from past months, including when she wore a hat that read “Drunk Wives Matter” while at her bachelorette party. Many fans thought that when Dodd wore this hat, it was insensitive to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I wasn’t being malicious and I get attacked by this cancel culture that’s a bunch of haters that would never have any voice and here they are getting together and [coming] after me,” Dodd said during the reunion, as noted by Page Six.

However, although Dodd may think of herself as a victim of cancel culture, she apologized for some of her social media comments during a December 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

