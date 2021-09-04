Kelly Dodd Says Ramona Singer Won’t Take Photos With Her Anymore

Kelly Dodd might be friends with “Real Housewives of New York” star Ramona Singer, but don’t expect to see them in social media photos together anytime soon.

During a clip of Dodd’s new podcast, Rick and Kelly Unmasked, which she recently posted on her Instagram page, the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star revealed that Singer will no longer take photos with her due to all the backlash that Dodd has gotten on social media in recent months.

“I went to Aspen, and I hung out with Ramona Singer, and, rightfully so, she said to me, ‘I don’t want to take any pictures with you, for fear of getting hate,'” Dodd revealed. “And I see it. It’s like, now, Shannon Beador just posted something for me as a friend, and now, Shannon Beador only has 200 comments on all her old pictures, she takes a picture for me and she gets 32,000 comments.”

Dodd was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 11 through 15. In June 2021, it was announced that Dodd, along with costars Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas would not be returning for season 16.

Singer Introduced Dodd to Her Current Husband, Rick Leventhal

Even though Singer and Dodd may not be posing together for photos, it seems like they have a good friendship behind the scenes, as Singer was the one who actually introduced Dodd to her current husband, Rick Leventhal!

“Kelly stayed with me, she had just broken up with her boyfriend, and I said, ‘Come stay with me,'” Singer explained to Entertainment Tonight in 2019, shortly after the couple had gotten engaged. “She said, ‘Are you sure?’ I said, ‘Of course! I have this huge house. Come, come, come.'” She stayed with me for eight days. She’s younger than me, said I have more energy than her. I dragged her from one party to another, and the one party she didn’t want to go to because, ‘Oh, it’s too far…’ [and] that’s where she met Rick and fell in love! So, there you go. Yes, I’m very happy for her.”

Shortly after their engagement, the two tied the knot in October 2020 in Napa Valley, California.

Dodd Said That She Was ‘Excited’ to No Longer Be Tied to a Bravo Contract

After Dodd was let go from “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she admitted to Us Weekly in a statement that she was “super excited” to not have to be tied to a Bravo contract anymore.

“I had a great five years on RHOC,” Dodd told Us Weekly in June 2021. “I will miss working with the ladies and the crews from Evolution and I want to thank Bravo for all the opportunities they gave me. If it weren’t for the show, I’d never have found my husband Rick, the greatest love of my life and for that I’m eternally grateful. I’m also so thankful for the many thousands of fans who’ve shown me love and support since the news broke.”

Dodd continued, “Now it’s onward and upward! I’m super excited to be a free agent, not tied to a Bravo contract, and can’t wait to work with Rick on new projects. I wish the show nothing but success.” Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

