Is Kelly Dodd Returning to Reality TV After Bravo Firing?

When one door closes, another opens! Kelly Dodd began starring on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during season 11 in 2016, but she will not be returning to season 16. Dodd released a statement shortly after the announcement on June 14, 2021, tweeting, “The last five years have been an amazing experience. The next five years will be even better. I am so grateful for all the love and support and so excited about the future. #RHOC”

But Dodd’s reality tv career may not be totally over. The mom of one recently teased that fans may be watching herself and her husband Rick Leventhal. The two attended a wedding on July 8, and she shared lots of great moments on her Instagram Story.

She introduced her friend – who owned the mansion – to her followers, and she then turned the camera to show a cameraman. The man appeared to be interviewing many of the ladies.

“There’s camera people here [filming] a show that might be happening very, very soon,” she said in the video. “There’s things happening… things happening here.”

And that wasn’t all! She also showed her and Leventhal seated and then included the cameraman filming them. “Oh, hey there cameraman,” Leventhal said. Dodd then chimed in saying, “I’m just showing you about the show. The show that’s gonna happen for everyone. There’s gonna be a show happening,” to which Leventhal replied, “Oh, there’s a show happening!”

Dodd Has Opened Up About Her Firing

Many fans loved Dodd for her candidness and not being afraid to speak her mind. That sentiment remained true, as she wasn’t shy in calling out one of her former cast members.

“This was your fault,” Dodd texted to her former co-star Braunwyn Windham-Burke in screenshots she shared on Instagram on June 17. “We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn’t help either.” Windham-Burke replied, “Well, I’m still sober and still gay, like I said if you ever want to talk I’m here.”

Dodd appeared on SiriusXM’s “Jeff Lewis Live” with Leventhal on June 30, where she claimed she was, “blindsided” by the decision. She added that the producers called her before the news went public and she responded, “I said, ‘Well, why? Was it political?’ and he said, ‘No. Bravo wanted to take a different direction than you.’”

Leventhal chimed in saying, “There’s no one more popular than her. Even if people hate her, they love to hate her. They love to watch her. She was the brightest spark on that show. I have to say, when that phone call came I was very surprised because even though she’s so controversial, she’s still great television.”

Lewis then asked Dodd if she thought the choice could have been “personal” or if she had “insult[ed] any executives.”

“I did,” she replied. “Listen, ultimately I got fired because of myself. I’m the one who got myself fired. I was like Howard Stern with WNBC. I had the executives calling me, and Emily’s like, ‘Who are they?’ and I’m like, well, they know me! I know them! But I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble. And, you know, I’m sorry about that. I feel bad.”

