Fired Housewife Says She Would Consider Returning to Her Franchise

A “Real Housewives” star says that she would consider returning to her franchise, even though she was previously fired.

In an interview on the “Up and Adam” show, Kelly Dodd shared that she would ink a deal to get back on “The Real Housewives of Orange County” — if said theorhetical deal was sweet enough.

Dodd joined RHOC in season 11 but was let go by Bravo after season 15. “Listen, ultimately I got fired because of myself. I’m the one who got myself fired. And, you know, I’m sorry about that. I feel bad,” she told Jeff Lewis on his SiriusXM radio show back in June 2021.

The ratings for the Orange County franchise floundered in season 16 and, according to TV Deets, the finale was a season low — which is fairly unheard of amongst the “Real Housewives” shows. The network made some changes ahead of season 17, adding Tamra Judge back into the mix and bringing on Taylor Armstrong, who was previously on RHOBH — so where does that leave Dodd?

Dodd Said That a Return to the Franchise Isn’t off the Table

“If you were asked to return to the show, would you?” host Adam Newell asked Dodd during a rapid-fire question round toward the end of the interview.

Dodd thought about it for a couple of seconds before responding.

“It depends on how much money I would be making,” she said. Her husband was asked if he’d be “okay with that,” to which he explained that he “would” but there are more factors that go into it.

“It also depends on how well we’re doing away from the show. Because our business is building. And, in a year, we could be in a position where we don’t need to do anything else. And that’s sort of our goal,” Leventhal said.

Dodd said that if she didn’t need the money that Bravo would potentially offer her, there’s “absolutely no way” that she’d “do the show again.”

Dodd Was Previously Criticized for Her Comments About the Coronavirus Pandemic

Back in 2020, Dodd made a comment about the coronavirus pandemic that many felt was insensitive. She said that the pandemic was “God’s way of thinning the herd,” and she later apologized for it on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live!”

“It was a stupid thing for me to say. It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody, ’cause that wasn’t really my intention. I got freaked out about it and in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said,” she told WWHL host Andy Cohen.

Some time after Dodd was let go by Bravo, the network brought back Heather Dubrow — Dodd’s nemesis. At the time, many fans wondered if the Dubrow was the reason that Dodd was fired.

“I think you would know that anyone that thinks they have that kind of power on a show like this is really very misguided. Having said that, when I left the show I felt like the culture of the show was changing and it wasn’t really in line with who I am or something that I felt comfortable in,” Dubrow told E! News’ Daily Pop in July 2021.

