Kelly Dodd Announces if She Is Returning to RHOC

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is setting the record straight on her return to the Bravo series. Dodd shut down rumors that she got the axe via Twitter on Tuesday, February 23. Dodd first began her time on RHOC on season 11 in 2016.

It’s actually kinda funny… I’ve heard these rumors every year for the last five years. Looking forward to my sixth season #RHOC 16 ! — Kelly Dodd (@RHOC_KellyDodd) February 24, 2021

Dodd also suggested that there is another RHOC cast shakeup. A fan tweeted at Dodd, “looks like the B [Braunwyn Windham-Burke] is gone! She’s not following Andy or bravo anymore & hasn’t tweeted since mid jan, does this mean you’ll be back ?” Dodd liked the tweet and replied, “Hopefully” with a praying hands emoji.

Dodd Previously Suggested She Would Only Return if a Cast Member Left

After RHOC finished airing, Dodd teased that she would only come back to RHOC on one condition. She went on Instagram Live earlier this week, as captured by the @QueensofBravo Instagram account. Dodd said that she would not return for season 16 if Windham-Burke came back.

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn,” she said. “I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic.”

Dodd and Windham-Burke have had falling outs both on and off screen. The tension between the two women escalated when Dodd accused Windham-Burke of using her sobriety for a storyline. She has also commented on Windham-Burke’s decision to announce she identifies as a lesbian and has a girlfriend while still married to her husband Sean Burke.

Dodd continued saying, “And … saying I’m a bad mom, I’m running around, like, traveling, well I was traveling, yes, but I was also selling two homes. And thank God I did because I’d be stuck with four mortgages, right?”

She finalized her thoughts saying, “If I’m coming back next year, I just can’t come back next year filming with somebody so reckless. I just can’t. If she’s on, I’m probably out. So, that’s probably the way it goes. And by the way, she says she couldn’t film with me, so there you go.”

Dodd Has Spoken Up About Returning to RHOC Before

As many RHOC fans know, Dodd isn’t afraid to share what’s on her minds. Earlier this year, Dodd sparked rumors that she had been fired from the Bravo franchise. The Bravo fan account @iliveforbravo captured Dodd replying to a fan’s comment. A fan wrote under a post, “You got fired for questioning masks and supporting trump?! Braunwyn admits to trying to get a 14 year old drugs and she’s given a kleenex? she should be gone!” Dodd replied to the follower, “pretty much.”

Dodd also left a suggestive comment on another Instagram post. A fan commented on a post from an RHOC producer, as captured by the Bravo fan account @QueensofBravo on Twitter, “They better not fire you, [Dodd] people are fed up with cancel culture. Love you and your husband together!” Dodd replied to the user’s comment, “it’s likely to happen.”

Even though Dodd has seemingly insinuated that she had been fired, she changed her stance on her comments. Dodd took to Twitter to address firing rumors. She tweeted on Friday, January 29, “No I am not fired !!! Contacts haven’t come out yet ! Vicki stop being a hater ..” Neither Bravo nor Dodd have publicly discussed the RHOC season 16 cast.

