Kelly Dodd Talks Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’

It looks like there haven’t been any new casting decisions made regarding the next season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.”

On a recent Instagram post, star Kelly Dodd decided to respond to a few comments from fans, updating them on the status of RHOC in the process. When one fan asked Dodd if she was still going to appear on the next season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Dodd wrote back, “I don’t know and I don’t care!”

Dodd also responded to another fan, revealing that her fellow castmates don’t have an idea if they’ll be back, either. “They haven’t offered anyone a contract,” Dodd revealed in the comment section of her post.

Earlier this year, in February, rumors swirled that Dodd would be fired from “The Real Housewives of Orange County” due to her controversial and insensitive comments about the coronavirus pandemic. However, Bravo told multiple outlets, including Entertainment Tonight, that there had not yet been any casting decisions made.

‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ Is Currently on Hiatus

It is unclear when season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will premiere, as Andy Cohen revealed to Variety in March 2021 that the franchise is currently on a hiatus.

“The status of ‘OC’ right now is that we’re just taking a pause,” Cohen revealed to the publication. “We’re in no rush to get into production. One of the benefits of ‘Salt Lake City’ coming out so strong out of the gate and becoming such a hit is you don’t need to be in such a rush then to get ‘Orange County’ back, because you have more to play with.”

Cohen continued, “There’s a clear hope from the fans that there’s some kind of shake-up. And I think we’re analyzing everything. I think we just wanted to be really deliberate too. I mean, this is obviously the show that started everything for this franchise. And it’s really important, and it’s important that we keep getting it right.”

One Former ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star Has Called for a Cast Shakeup

Even though she’s no longer on the show, that doesn’t stop Tamra Judge from weighing in on the current cast. While talking to Access Hollywood in December 2020, Judge went off on the ladies on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” claiming that it wasn’t “working.”

“I know the current cast and I’ve been on the show long enough that I know what works and what doesn’t,” Tamra said. “The number one person that needs to go, I can’t even believe she’s gotten three seasons … [is Emily Simpson]. I think she is boring. If you [are trying to be the queen B], you’re not cut out for it.”

At the time, Judge also called out Dodd for her coronavirus comments, and continued to shade the cast in the process. “I think what she’s done on social media has been horrific,” Judge told Access Hollywood. “So many people have been sick and lost loved ones and [she’s] mocking it. It’s reckless. However, the cast right now is so weak that I think she’s one of the only polarizing cast members on the show.”

