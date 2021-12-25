Kelly Dodd Claims Shannon Beador Is ‘Afraid’ of Heather Dubrow

Even though Kelly Dodd is no longer a cast member on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” it doesn’t mean that she can’t stir up some drama from afar.

During a December 23 YouTube video where she and her husband, Rick Leventhal, recapped the fourth episode of the season, Dodd alleged that Shannon Beador was afraid of Heather Dubrow.

So far this season, the two have been at odds as Dubrow believes that Beador brought up a lawsuit involving her husband, Terry Dubrow, on purpose for the cameras. In their recap, Dodd and Leventhal played the scene from the most recent episode which showed Beador apologizing to Dubrow.

“She’s afraid of her, she’s afraid, and poor Shannon, she needs this job so bad, she doesn’t want to cause any problems,” Dodd said about Beador during the video. “She doesn’t have her real friends to back her up, so she has to kiss her a** in order for her to move forward. Is this going to be Heather’s storyline? Because it’s bulls***. You’re going to be mad at someone for telling the truth?”





RICK & KELLY’S RHOC SEASON 16 RECAP EPISODE 4! Kelly pays homage to Heather’s outfit, shares her thoughts on Emily’s back, plus the most awkward hug ever, why Shannon shouldn’t have apologized and Kelly’s take on Heather’s threat! Catch up on Patreon: patreon.com/rickkellyunmasked Follow us @rickkellyunmasked on Instagram & TikTok 2021-12-23T23:10:23Z

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

Dubrow Thinks That Dodd Is ‘Pathetic’

Even though Dodd has continued to trash Dubrow since she’s been back on the show, Dubrow is brushing it off. During a December 2021 interview with Page Six, Dubrow called Dodd “pathetic” and more.

“It makes me laugh,” Dubrow told the outlet about Dodd. “Kelly seems to talk about me a lot, so at this point I don’t know whether to be really flattered that she’s so obsessed with me or sad for her that she has no other content.”

Dubrow also commented on the fact that Dodd had filmed Dubrow and her husband out to dinner earlier this year and put it on her Instagram story.

“No. 1: You don’t burn bridges and No. 2 you have to figure out your next steps, and I don’t think sitting at a restaurant filming former cast members is a viable employment opportunity, and it just seems sad, pathetic,” Dubrow said.

Beador Said That She Didn’t Agree With Some of the New Casting Choices

Over the summer, Bravo announced that there would be a cast shakeup ahead of season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Dodd, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas were all let go, while Heather Dubrow was brought back in their place, along with two new ‘wives, Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong. However, during a November 2021 interview with Us Weekly, Beador admitted that she wasn’t fully on board with all of these casting changes that came her way.

“Let’s just say I agreed with some of [the choices] and I didn’t with others,” Beador told the outlet at the time. “With one, I didn’t necessarily agree with — but it’s all good. I’m actually very happy with the cast that we have right now.”

