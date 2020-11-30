Kelly Dodd Puts Ex on Blast With Leaked Texts

In a recent Instagram story, Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd put her ex-husband on blast, leaking text messages between the two of them.

In the Instagram story, which was captured by Reality Blurb, Dodd claimed that her ex-husband did not want to see her 13-year old daughter, Jolie. In the text messages Dodd showed, she asked her ex if he could pick her daughter up from tennis practice and then take her to dinner. In response, her ex wrote, “I can’t today, I’m busy.” On top of the text messages showed, Dodd wrote to her Instagram followers, “What kind of father doesn’t want to spend time with his daughter? [Michael] hasn’t been with her in [six months]. Thank God for [Rick Leventhal].”

In the following video posted to her Instagram stories, Dodd explained why she put him on blast. “I put Michael on blast because he does nothing with Jolie, he doesn’t want to see her, he’s been taking me to court,” Dodd said, according to Reality Blurb. “He won’t sign the papers. He just keeps dragging it out and dragging it out and he wants me to not blast him anymore. So, if you don’t want me to blast you anymore, just sign the f***ing papers, Michael Dodd. Sign the papers and I won’t blast you.”

Kelly Dodd’s Ex-Husband’s Girlfriend Responded to Her Instagram Stories

According to Reality Blurb, Dodd’s ex-husband’s current girlfriend, Laura, caught wind of her Instagram stories. Dodd leaked the text messages from Laura on her Instagram page. In the text messages that Dodd showed, her ex’s girlfriend wrote, “This all makes you look bad, the only thing Michael responded to you is that he can’t pick Jolie up. You asked at 10 a.m. the same day, it was my 40th birthday on Friday, we had plans with family today.”

In response, Dodd wrote back, “He had plans with your family? Well isn’t Jolie your family? How about this he skipped 12 weeks of his custody over the last few months.”

Kelly Dodd Recently Got Married to Rick Leventhal

Even though Dodd may still be frustrated with her ex-husband, it looks like she has moved on, as she recently got married to a new man, Rick Leventhal. Their wedding took place in October in Napa, California. “We just have limited guests,” Dodd told Bravo before her wedding. “It’s kind of nice, though. Because it’s intimate.”

Dodd continued, telling Bravo about her wedding, “I have friends from like grade school coming. It’s very informal. It’s not like it’s going to have the flower girls and the whole thing. It’s just gonna be her there and that’s it. And then Rick’s friend is going to ordain us in the ceremony. His friend Jeff; he’s gonna ordain our marriage. So it’s gonna be really intimate and really special.”

Dodd and Leventhal met during the summer of 2019, and were engaged by November 2019, according to Bravo. This is Dodd’s third marriage.

READ NEXT: Braunwyn Windham-Burke Slams Kelly Dodd