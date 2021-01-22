Kelly Dodd Talks RHOC Reunion Comment

In a new interview, Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd addressed the comments that she made during the first part of the Season 15 reunion special.

During the reunion, Dodd told host Andy Cohen that she gets many messages from fans saying that he is “anti-American” after he pressed her on her recent controversial comments about the coronavirus. In a January 21 interview with E!, Dodd spoke more about her comments during the reunion and what she was trying to say.

“My point with Andy was that you can always find negative comments on social media,” Dodd explained to E! “Some people with zero posts and zero followers comment, but the vast majority of comments about me are positive. My point wasn’t always to find negative comments about me, but I was saying you can find negative comments about him, you can find negative comments about you.”

However, even so, Dodd said that she does not regret telling Cohen that he was “anti-American.” Dodd said, “No because he was talking about how people were coming after me. People come at me and tell me bad things about him all the time, it doesn’t mean it’s gosep. We all get things that are negative comments. And my point was that just because people come to me and say he’s anti-American doesn’t mean he is. You know he had Meghan McCain on there who is Republican, he supports the troops.”

Dodd added, “It’s not that he’s anti-American, I don’t think he’s anti-American at all. But I get people that DM me that say that, doesn’t mean it’s true. That’s what I meant.”

Kelly Dodd Also Spoke About Her Political Views

During her recent interview with E!, Dodd also spoke about her political views and revealed that she is a libertarian. “I’m a Libertarian, I didn’t vote for Trump. I’m not a Trumper at all,” Dodd said. “But I am a Libertarian so I do have conservative views on things but I am socially liberal. I believe in gay rights, I believe in abortion.”

A few months ago, one of Dodd’s fellow costars, Braunwyn Windham-Burke, claimed that Dodd was a supporter of Donald Trump, which is why she unfollowed her on Instagram. “I don’t know why [they unfollowed me], but that’s weird,” Burke said on the Getting Real with The Real Housewives podcast in the Fall. “I have a guess. Emily [Simpson] and Kelly [Dodd] are both very conservative. They’re both Trump supporters [and] I am very vocal on my Instagram about what my beliefs are and I understand that a lot of people don’t like that.”

Kelly Dodd Was in the Hot Seat During The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Reunion

During the first part of the Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Dodd was put in the hot seat as Cohen also asked her about her stance on mask-wearing. In the past, Dodd has made many controversial and offensive comments about the virus, even writing on her Instagram page in April 2020 that it was “God’s way of thinning out the herd.”

“I hate wearing a mask, I think everyone’s on that with me,” Dodd said during the reunion after Cohen asked her about it. “I will wear them because I have to. Does your pants protect you from a fart? Are the masks helping? I don’t know.”

However, Dodd did admit that she felt “horribly” about her social media comments and that hurting people’s feelings wasn’t her “intent.”

