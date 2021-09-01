Kelly Dodd Goes off on RHOC, Claims The Show Is ‘Not Healthy’

Kelly Dodd is not afraid to share her true feelings about “The Real Housewives of Orange County” now that she is off the show.

While sharing a sneak preview of an upcoming episode of her podcast on her Instagram page, Rick and Kelly Unmasked, Dodd slammed the show as “unhealthy.” Dodd also claimed that she is “happier” not filming this season.

“It’s not healthy,” Dodd said in the preview clip. “It’s not healthy in relationships, it’s not healthy for the kids, my daughter is very happy that I’m not on the show. She said, ‘thank God, mom.’ She did not want to shoot last year, and she didn’t want to shoot this year. So when people say, oh, Heather Dubrow took your job, you’re not on it, thank the Lord, because I’m happier.”

Dodd was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” during seasons 10 through 15. In June 2021, it was announced that Dodd, along with Braunwyn Windham-Burke and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, would not be returning to the franchise for season 16.

Even though Dodd may be happier without the show, the star did admit recently that she was “blindsided” when she first found out that she had been fired.

“I said, ‘Well, why? Was it political?’ and he said, ‘No. Bravo wanted to take a different direction than you,'” Dodd said as she recalled her conversation with the producers during a June 2021 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show, Jeff Lewis Live. During the appearance, Dodd also said, “Listen, ultimately I got fired because of myself. I’m the one who got myself fired. I was like Howard Stern with WNBC. I had the executives calling me, and Emily’s like, ‘Who are they?’ and I’m like, well, they know me! I know them! But I was causing them a lot of grief. I was causing them a lot of trouble.” Dodd’s husband, Rick Leventhal, also appeared alongside Dodd during her appearance on Jeff Lewis Live. “There’s no one more popular than her,” Leventhal said about his wife. “Even if people hate her, they love to hate her. They love to watch her. She was the brightest spark on that show. I have to say, when that phone call came I was very surprised because even though she’s so controversial, she’s still great television.”

Dodd Also Blamed Another ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Star for Her Firing

Soon after it was announced that Dodd and some of her costars had been let go, she posted a screenshot of a text message exchange with Windham-Burke to Instagram, in which she blamed her for their firing.

“This was your fault,” Dodd wrote in a text message to Windham-Burke. “We’d still be on the show if you didn’t make things so dark and ugly and brought all that political ‘woke’ BS. Your lies about me, calling me a racist and a homophobe were horribly destructive and your phony storylines didn’t help either.”

Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is currently in production.

