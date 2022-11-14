RHOC Alum Claims Former Producer Says Heather Dubrow ‘Gets Her Due This Season’

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow returned to the Bravo series for its sixteenth season after a five-year hiatus. The mother of four will continue to star on the reality television show for its upcoming seventeenth season.

Kelly Dodd, who left RHOC after season 15, spoke about Dubrow’s presence on RHOC season 17 during a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “The Rick and Kelly” show, co-hosted by her husband, Rick Leventhal.

Kelly Dodd Spoke About Heather Dubrow on Her Podcast

While recording the “Rick and Kelly” show episode, Dodd claimed she received a message from former RHOC producer, Thomas Kelly. According to the Bravo alum, Kelly shared that Dubrow “gets her due this season.” Dodd then noted she would not remain on the RHOC cast if she was in Dubrow’s position.

“I go, ‘Stupid, I’m so glad I’m out of this. Why would Heather want to be subjected by this nonsense? If I was that rich, I would be like why? She’s a joke.’ And he goes, ‘Seriously, you are so right. She needs the fame and attention. It’s an illness for her,’” said the mother of one.

Dodd went on to say that she messaged her former RHOC co-star, Vicki Gunvalson, about the situation. As fans are aware, Gunvalson will appear during the show’s seventeenth season.

“I text this to Vicki and I said to Vicki, ‘What’s up, Thomas Kelly sent me this.’ And this was Vicki’s response to me, ‘Yeah, it’s very sad to me. Regardless if you like her or not. I saw it first hand. And it makes me sick. You and I have both gone through it. If I had her money, there is no way I would subject myself to that abuse,’” said Dodd.

The former RHOC star revealed she empathized with Dubrow. She clarified she believes the “Seven Year Stitch” host is “probably the worst human being.”

“Listen, Vicki and I know what it’s like to be beat up on, we know what it’s like to be abused, we know what it’s like for people to be – I was attacked, she was attacked. It’s not fun. It’s a horrible, horrible feeling. It’s the worst feeling ever,” said the reality television personality.

Gina Kirschenheiter Shared Information About Heather Dubrow’s Role in Season 17

Tamra Judge joined the RHOC season 17 cast after being let go from the series in 2020. During an October 2022 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Judge interviewed some of her castmates. During the interview, Gina Kirschenheiter suggested Dubrow had difficulty filming RHOC season 17.

“I think actually it’s been hard for Heather this year because I feel like she’s been trying to kind of find her place, figure it out and I feel like it’s been a little tough,” said the New York native.

Judge chimed in that she believed her co-stars need to be held accountable.

“I mean I can’t give it away but sometimes people need to take accountability for their actions and their words and not blame other people,” said the Vena CBD co-founder.

READ NEXT: RHOC Star Says She ‘Feels Bad’ for Lisa Rinna