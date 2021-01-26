Shannon Beador Talks Relationship with Kelly Dodd

The latest season of the Real Housewives of Orange County has had an explosive season, filled with confessions, revelations, and accusations. Cast members Shannon Storms Beador and Kelly Dodd have had their ups and downs over the years, but the two now seem to be on good terms.

Beador recently shared that she and Dodd have repaired their relationship. The 56-year-old mother of three appeared on an Instagram Live with Hollywood Life on Monday, January 11. When asked how they fixed their friendship, Beador shared that they realized they had more in common than they thought.

“You know, I had an ‘ah-ha’ moment when we were filming together, I truly did,” Beador told Hollywood Life. “Because I was upset with something that she had done and she didn’t realize that I was still a part of it. Not to say that what she did was right. But it wasn’t against me.”

She continued saying, “And, you know, Kelly and I shared a lot of moments off-camera when I was going through my divorce and she was there for me. And, you know, I’m glad that we have rekindled the friendship because we’re neighbors.”

Beador added that her boyfriend John Janssen and Dodd have many mutual friends, so they tend to run into one another. She admitted that she and Janssen also enjoy spending time with Dodd’s new husband, Rick Leventhal. “We love Rick,” Beador said. “We love spending time with them when we can.”

Tensions Between Dodd & Beador Escalated Last Season

Former RHOC star Tamra Judge and Beador faced a serious legal issue from 2018 to 2018. Jim Bellino, the ex-husband of former RHOC cast member Alexis Bellino, sued Beador and Judge for negative comments they made about him and his former business during a taping of Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, which he claimed cost him over $1 million in potential business, according to People.

During the lawsuit, Judge and Dodd were having a falling out. Dodd then contacted Bellino and offered to be a character witness in his case, against Judge. Dodd eventually apologized, saying she just wanted to hurt her. The current season of RHOC opened with Beador still angry with Dodd for risking the outcome of the case. Beador eventually won the defamation case.

During the season 14 reunion, Cohen asked about Dodd’s involvement to Judge and Beador. “Kelly can f*** off,” Judge said, per ET. “I could have put all my kids through college with the amount of money I paid for that lawsuit. She knew that it was so devastating, but she still reached out and said, ‘Hey, let me help you.’ F*** her!”

Beador chimed in saying, “Kelly keeps saying that she intended to hurt Tamra. But what Kelly needs to continually understand is that hurting Tamra also hurt Shannon. We both are in a lawsuit. We both have suffered so much financially. So immerse yourself in it. Does it make you feel good?”

“She crossed a line that I don’t think that I get past because she knows and is aware of the hours that we cried,” Beador continued. “Tamra’s anger is completely justified. There is one person out of line here and that is Kelly Dodd. The nuke that she threw went too far.”

Beador’s Issues With Another Cast Member Will Come to a Head on the Reunion

Dodd isn’t the only cast member who Beador has had past arguments with. During the first part of the RHOC season 15 reunion, Beador begins to confront Braunwyn Windham-Burke. The topic of Windham-Burke’s sobriety came up, and Beador shared her side of the story.

“John [Beador’s boyfriend] and I spent a lot of time with Sean and Braunwyn, not this last summer but the summer before,” Beador said on the first part of the RHOC season reunion. “I didn’t know whether I was going to say this or not today but as a mom, I’m going to. When my daughter Stella was 14-years-old at our very first beach barbecue, you went up to her and said Stella, if you want the good stuff, text me.”

The reunion then cut short with Windham-Burke nodding and starting to cry. In the preview clip for next week’s episode, Windham-Burke is shown leaving the set crying and saying, “I can’t believe I did that to a kid.” Fans will learn more about the accusations during the final part of the reunion airing on Wednesday, January 27.

READ NEXT: Why Fans Are Coming to Kelly Dodd’s Defense

