Kelly Dodd Puts Cast Member on Blast

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is calling out fellow cast member Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Dodd appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Wednesday, December 2.

During the show, Cohen had Dodd play round three of his game, “Do you regret it?” Among other topics, Cohen brought up Windham-Burke’s sobriety. Windham-Burke admitted to viewers that she has a substance abuse issue during the season 15 premiere. The WWHL host asked if she regrets, “her lack of sensitivity toward Braunwyn’s struggle with sobriety.”

“I don’t regret it because I think that her whole sobriety thing is contrived and I think it’s fake,” she responded. “I don’t think that she had seven kids so she could ‘not drink’ and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show. … She wanted to get her own show, her talent agent told her to stop drinking. It’s all contrived. I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic, no. You’ll see it after on at the end of the show, what happens. It’s really good.”

Dodd Also Responded to Social Media Controversy

Dodd isn’t a stranger to social media controversy. During the same episode of WWHL, Cohen began the show by asking Dodd a plethora of questions regarding her past social media comments. Earlier this year, Dodd said she believes COVID-19 was, “Gods way of thinning the herd,” and those who died, “would’ve died this year” anyway because “they were compromised,” according to Us Weekly.

Cohen asked Dodd if she regretted saying the comment. Dodd replied, “Of course I regret saying [COVID-19 was ‘God’s way of thinning the herd’]. I mean at the time, it was a question, like, ‘Why are all these people dying?’ It was a stupid thing for me to say. It was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because that wasn’t really my intention. I got, like, freaked out about in hindsight it was the stupidest thing I’ve ever said.”

Cohen continued asking Dodd about other controversial comments she’s made. During the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dodd stated she did not want to wear a mask. Dodd claimed she was, “misinformed” and added, “no one is dying” in Orange County “back in January.”

Dodd addressed these comments on WWHL saying, “I hate [wearing a mask]. I’m claustrophobic. I can’t stand wearing a mask. Now I understand the science behind it and I’m really, willing and able to wear a mask and I know that it’s important because I don’t want to get sick and I want to get others sick.”

Braunwyn Windham-Burke Has Opened up About Her Sobriety

The ladies of the Real Housewives franchise are known for getting a tad too tipsy, but it’s different for Windham-Burke. During the RHOC premiere, Burke met with co-star Emily Simpson and told her she’s an alcoholic.

“You called me out on my drinking last year, and instead of taking it to heart, I really pushed you away,” Windham-Burke told her. “Basically, I think I just got angry at you, and I came up with reasons to be mad because that was easier.” Burke added that she struggled for months prior to filming, and her recent trip to Miami took a toll on her.

“I didn’t stop drinking for four days…” Burke said of her trip to Miami. “I kept drinking. Every hour I would keep doing a shot. I was drinking so much I thought I was going to die.” Burke also revealed that her husband, Sean Burke, gave her an ultimatum: if you have one more drink, you’re going to go to rehab. In a confessional, Burke said, “I don’t know if it’s divine intervention, but for the first time in my life I can say, ‘My name is Braunwyn and I’m an alcoholic.’”

