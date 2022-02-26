Former RHOC Star Slams Lisa Vanderpump’s Restaurant

Lisa Vanderpump‘s SUR restaurant isn’t getting the most glowing review from a former “Real Housewives” star.

Kelly Dodd, who was on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” expressed her feelings on the restauranteur during a sit-down with John Hill and Marc MacNamara.

Back in March 2021, Vanderpump accused Dodd of leaving SUR without paying her bill after eating a meal that she had there in 2016. According to Entertainment Tonight, Dodd denied the dine and dash accusation, and provided a photo of the receipt in a series on now-deleted tweets.

“THIS IS A LIE. A) It was 6yrs ago. B) I was a guest of [Vicki Gunvalson] & her friends. C) I paid my share & have the receipt. It was the others who didn’t pay! No wonder Villa Blanca went under. #RevisionistHistory,” Dodd tweeted at the time before adding, “Oh [and] by the way @LisaVanderpump your food sucks & so does your service.”

And so, a rift between Vanderpump and Dodd was born, and the former reality star opened up about it on the February 22, 2022, episode of the Discretion Advised podcast. Interestingly, it sounds like things between Vanderpump and Dodd have settled down, but Dodd didn’t hold back when talking about his dislike of SUR.

Here’s what you need to know:

Dodd Said the Food at SUR Was ‘Horrible,’ but Admitted That She Enjoyed TomTom

Dodd was asked about her experience at SUR and how she felt about the food. “Horrible,” she responded, adding that she ate at TomTom — another Vanderpump establishment — and thought it was “good.”

“I don’t like SUR. I thought SUR was awful,” Dodd explained. “TomToms [sic] was good. But SUR sucked,” she added candidly.

As for whether or not Vanderpump and Dodd have moved on from their 2021 spat, Dodd said that Vanderpump “wrote” to her and said “she’d have [her] back at her restaurant and give [her] a free meal.” Dodd has no interest in returning to SUR however.

“I would never step foot in there,” she said. “There are so many better restaurants in LA. Oh my God. You guys have, like, the best,” she added. The podcasters went on to joke about fast food chains being good — the implication that some may be better than SUR.

Dodd Expressed ‘Hate’ for Another Housewife, too

Vanderpump isn’t the only Bravo star that Dodd doesn’t have a fondness for. On the Discretion Advised podcast, Dodd was asked about Heather Dubrow — and her response was pretty straight forward. “I hate her,” she said.

Dodd went on to explain that former RHOC star Tamra Judge told her that one of Dubrow’s “negotiations” to film the show was that she didn’t want Dodd to be a part of it.

“We just don’t like each other. At all,” Dodd said, adding that she loves everyone involved in the production side of RHOC, and said that she hopes that the show continues because she wants all of those people “to have jobs because they are just wonderful people.”

On the other side of that coin, however, Dodd admitted that she’s glad that “ratings are down.”

